Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

NUGGETS

Timberwolves can’t hit a shot, so Kyle Anderson tries to hit a Nugget

Apr 16, 2023, 10:51 PM | Updated: 10:51 pm

Kyle Anderson...

Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Make it two fights for Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson this week.

In the first game of the T-Wolves’ round one series with the Denver Nuggets Anderson’s team found themselves 20-plus points in the third quarter. So instead of trying to score, which the Wolves couldn’t do at Ball Arena, Anderson tried to hit rookie Christian Braun.

It all stemmed from Braun blocking an Anderson shot after the whistle had already blown. The two tangled and Anderson tried to wrestle Braun to the ground. But just like his basketball shots weren’t falling, his combat moves couldn’t get anyone to fall.

The Nuggets outscored the Wolves 32-14 in the third to take a huge lead on Minnesota. Anderson was -10 in the quarter while on the floor, watching his team get crushed. At third quarter’s end, the Wolves were shooting a terrible 37% from the floor.

Anderson was the only one called for a foul drawing a flagrant. The Nuggets bench erupted behind the fire of their rookie and Jamal Murray gave him a standing ovation as he hyped up the crowd.

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic...

DMac

After final tune-up practice, the Nuggets are ready to get the playoffs rolling

Denver has been in cruise control for more than a month, making them eager to get back on the court for meaningful games in the postseaosn

2 days ago

Jamal Murray vs Ant...

Jake Shapiro

The Nuggets finally know their Round 1 opponent, and the Wolves are solid

The Denver Nuggets' chase for their first-ever championship begins on Sunday and their first foe is the xxx

3 days ago

J.R. Smith, Kobe...

Jake Shapiro

A former Denver Nugget blames George Karl for infamous playoff blunder

The Nuggets have never won and a reason why is because the 2009 Western Conference Conference Finals went off the rails

3 days ago

Peyton Watson...

Jake Shapiro

Inside the Denver Nuggets secret weapon for these NBA Playoffs

You won't remember Peyton Watson's breakout game, frankly, nobody but the Nuggets rookie will, but he could be huge in the NBA Playoffs

4 days ago

Michael Malone...

Will Petersen

After leading Nuggets to No. 1 seed, Malone gets no love from fellow coaches

Mike Brown is a deserving winner, leading the Kings to the playoffs for the first time since 2006, but Malone not even getting one vote is surprising

4 days ago

Nikola Jokic, LeBron James...

Jake Shapiro

NBA fans finally giving Nikola Jokic respect, but it’s not enough

In new data released by the NBA, Nikola Jokic ranked higher than Joel Embiid in jersey sales and in highlights watched this season

5 days ago

Timberwolves can’t hit a shot, so Kyle Anderson tries to hit a Nugget