Timberwolves can’t hit a shot, so Kyle Anderson tries to hit a Nugget

Make it two fights for Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson this week.

In the first game of the T-Wolves’ round one series with the Denver Nuggets Anderson’s team found themselves 20-plus points in the third quarter. So instead of trying to score, which the Wolves couldn’t do at Ball Arena, Anderson tried to hit rookie Christian Braun.

It all stemmed from Braun blocking an Anderson shot after the whistle had already blown. The two tangled and Anderson tried to wrestle Braun to the ground. But just like his basketball shots weren’t falling, his combat moves couldn’t get anyone to fall.

Kyle Anderson and Christian Braun get into a little scuffle 😳 pic.twitter.com/U6JWokrQrV — Backcourt Alerts (@BackcourtAlerts) April 17, 2023

The Nuggets outscored the Wolves 32-14 in the third to take a huge lead on Minnesota. Anderson was -10 in the quarter while on the floor, watching his team get crushed. At third quarter’s end, the Wolves were shooting a terrible 37% from the floor.

Anderson was the only one called for a foul drawing a flagrant. The Nuggets bench erupted behind the fire of their rookie and Jamal Murray gave him a standing ovation as he hyped up the crowd.