After final tune-up practice, the Nuggets are ready to get the playoffs rolling

Saturday afternoon at Ball Arena, just outside of the Nuggets practice facility doors, excited commotion pulsated as steam poured through the cracks. It was like that moment just before entering a sauna. The sweat of bodies furiously colliding, mixed in with the constant squeaking of sneakers, bore truth that a high degree of effort was being put forth.

“I think everybody’s been locked in,” said Bruce Brown about the practice that had just concluded. “Today was super locked in.”

His head coach agreed.

“We just had, and this isn’t just coach talk, we just had a great practice,” beamed Michael Malone. “Guys are really locked in and focused.”

He didn’t stop there.

“As far as being locked in, that’s discipline,” Malone added. “Today, we threw a lot at them. The guys fully understood play calls, tendencies, adjustments and how we are guarding things. We didn’t have to do it three, four, five times. We were able to get through things on the first take, which hopefully carries over to (Sunday) night.”

Waiting a full week to find out who the Nuggets were going to play in the first round of the NBA playoffs created an interesting challenge, according to Malone.

“We weren’t fully able to prepare until today,” the coach said. “I would say just getting in the gym, competing, and spending a lot of time together, reinforcing the ‘we.'”

Malone said the team took advantage of the time to create an even tighter circle.

“You know, they got together last night as a team to watch the game,” Malone said about the Timberwolves-Thunder play-in game that ultimately determined Denver’s opponent. “Just the team, broke bread, team bonding.”

Savvy vet Jeff Green agreed that things were coming along nicely.

“It was good,” the forward said about the evening. “It was a team dinner. We got together and watched the game. We figured out who we were gonna play, shot the (breeze) for a little while and had a little fun.”

Malone explained that even though a long break wasn’t exactly needed, they made the most of it.

“I enjoyed this week because it was like a training camp,” the coach said. “We played live most of the week. We competed. We worked on lots of different things. Even though we didn’t know our final opponent until last night, we were able to prepare for a lot of different things that’s going to help us.”

Echoing the chilling sentiments of Broncos head coach Vance Joseph describing Wednesday practices as superior on a regular basis only to get trounced on Sunday, Malone did not hold back on how he felt the team approached the day.

“When you walk into a gym, you can tell when the players are highly self-motivated or is it a gym where me and the coaches have to bring the juice,” the coach explained. “After seven months, have I felt ‘C’mon guys pick it up?’ Our guys were bringing the energy.”

Yes, the playoffs are finally here! The games since the All-Star break have been a joyless slog. It would’ve been more fun to do taxes with an abacus than watch the Nuggets close out the season.

“The antsiness, the eagerness is there,” said Green about finally getting to the playoffs. “I think we’re ready.”

Bruce Brown slightly disagreed about the value of the past 23 games.

“I think every game has been meaningful,” the guard explained. “But, yeah, we’re ready. I’m ready. I’ve been ready to get this thing going this past week. So yeah, I’m ready for tomorrow.”

That’s fine spin by Brown. However it’s been apparent that once first place in the Western Conference was virtually locked up more than a month ago, Denver was more checked out than a library book.

MV3 nominee Nikola Jokic did what he needed to down the stretch. But more often than not, it was sitting on the bench recovering from a calf injury. Freshly shorn, Jokic was back to his regular self during the break.

“You can tell by his body language, you can tell by his face where he’s at,” said Malone about his superstar. “I think Nikola, as well as everybody else, has a business-like approach right now. But he is also feeling really excited to finally start this second season for us.”

Goody gum drops!

Recently, it was tough to tell where the desire and pulse of this team was at. There were too many games of restricted effort. When there are serious conversations regarding Jack White and Peyton Watson’s meaning to the city of Grand Rapids, you know you have too much time on your hands.

But, these are the first world problems when you basically cruise to the No. 1 seed in the west. It was dramatically different last year as Malone had to push his team hard just to avoid the play-in tournament.

“I can’t remember a year go, man,” laughed Malone. “For me, it’s probably the same. Once you get to this part of the season as coaches, it falls upon me and my staff to do everything to prepare our players.”

Malone described what he demands.

“So you put that pressure on yourself,” the coach said. “You also want to do everything to make sure they are physically ready to go. You don’t want to be doing too much. You don’t want to be going into game one and left your legs in the gym.”

Pausing reflectively, Malone revealed while some things are the same, this year deserves extra attention.

“I think every year is kind of the same,” Malone said. “This is our fifth year in a row and we’re all excited. That’s the one common denominator. It doesn’t matter what the situation is when the playoffs get here. We’re all excited to validate the regular season that we’ve had.”

Indeed, defining what is regarded as the best Nuggets team ever assembled now lays ahead. There are no more excuses or reasons for load management. There are no major health issues or reasons to complain. This is a No. 1-seeded team set to battle the Timberwolves who are now commandeered by ex-Nuggets general manager Tim Connelly. There isn’t any reason to hold back.

“Everything,” said Green about what winning a championship would mean. “It’s what you play for. That’s the reason I play this game. That’s why I sacrifice my body, sacrifice my time, and give my energy for my teammates to reach that end goal, to reach that pinnacle of being the last team standing. For me, it’s everything.”

It’s a sentiment that is hopefully shared by all.

“I can’t wait for the crowd tomorrow night,” Malone said bursting at the seams. “It’s gonna be an unbelievable atmosphere. It’s gonna be a hell of a series.”

This was a good week for the Nuggets. They went hard when they needed to and broke bread while watching hoops. Heck, cowboy-hat-wearing Bruce Brown even locked down an incredibly unique deal.

“I’m thinking about wearing a nice Stetson hat tomorrow,” the guard said. “I got a deal done with them, so yeah, I’m happy about that.”

There has been plenty of hand-wringing about how the regular season ended. But, the real season is finally here. The respectful confidence is palatable.

Let the playoffs begin.

***

