Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

SLAP SHOT

Cale Makar the hero as Avalanche force unlikely Game 6 with Stars

May 15, 2024, 8:56 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche don’t care about the narratives surrounding their team, and Cale Makar and the other stars made sure there was Game 6 against the Dallas Stars.

Makar scored twice on Wednesday night, including the goal that made it 4-2 Avalanche, and Colorado took Game 5 by a final score of 5-3.

Nathan MacKinnon added an insurance goal late, and it became abundantly clear this series would continue on.

After the stunning suspension of Valeri Nichushkin for a minimum of six months before Game 4, many left the Avalanche for dead. But they reminded everyone they have two of the best players in the world in a victory that saved their season.

Makar had two goals, MacKinnon had two points and the championship dreams aren’t dead yet.

The game was back-and-forth in both the first two periods. Dallas took a 1-0 lead on a sweet goal from Joe Pavelski nine minutes into the contest that Avs goalie Alexandar Georgiev simply had no chance on.

But Colorado got a power play in the final minutes, and a buzzer beater from Artturi Lehkonen with .6 seconds left in the frame left the Avs feeling good at the first break.

In the second period, Dallas got a power play and inexplicably found themselves in a 2-on-0 against Georgiev. Miro Heiskanen finished into a mostly open net after a nice pass from Jason Robertson and the Avalanche found themselves down 2-1.

However, the power play goals kept coming, as a ridiculous shot from Makar beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger clean and things were knotted up 2-2. That’s where it stood entering the third.

Now, Ball Arena should be jumping late on Friday night as the series shifts back to Colorado. Win that one, and anything can happen in a Game 7.

The Avalanche have never won a series when trailing 3-1, but there’s a first time for everything. If this is the year, we’ll remember it forever.

Slap Shot

Avalanche Stars Game 4...

Will Petersen

Lifeless Avalanche on the brink after disappointing loss in Game 4

The mood inside Ball Arena was somber for Game 4, and it's hard not to think of the stunning suspension of Avalanche star Valeri Nichushkin

2 days ago

Avalanche Stars Jake Oettinger...

Will Petersen

Avalanche score fewest goals of the playoffs in tough loss to Stars

Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 29 saves and the Avalanche scored just one goal; it was the fewest Colorado has scored this postseason

4 days ago

Avalanche Stars...

Will Petersen

Valiant Avalanche rally comes up short in Game 2 victory by Stars

The Stars were up 1-0 after the first period and 4-0 after the second, but the Avalanche nearly did it again in the third before falling 5-3

6 days ago

Avalanche Stars Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Avalanche have massive rally, stun Stars in OT to take Game 1

Avalanche forward Miles Wood scored on a gorgeous breakaway in OT, beating Stars stud goaltender Jake Oettinger clean on the backhand

8 days ago

Cale Makar Norris...

Will Petersen

A yearly tradition: Avalanche star Cale Makar is up for the Norris

Cale Makar had a monster season for the Avalanche, posting 21 goals and 69 assists; this is his fourth time being nominated for the Norris

15 days ago

Avalanche Jets Valeri Nichushkin Mikko Rantanen Round 2 schedule...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche ground the Jets, Round 2 bound with flurry of goals

Mikko Rantanen scored his first two goals of the series to give Colorado the lead, propelling the Avalanche and dispatching the Jets

15 days ago

Cale Makar the hero as Avalanche force unlikely Game 6 with Stars