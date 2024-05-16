Cale Makar the hero as Avalanche force unlikely Game 6 with Stars

The Colorado Avalanche don’t care about the narratives surrounding their team, and Cale Makar and the other stars made sure there was Game 6 against the Dallas Stars.

Makar scored twice on Wednesday night, including the goal that made it 4-2 Avalanche, and Colorado took Game 5 by a final score of 5-3.

Nathan MacKinnon added an insurance goal late, and it became abundantly clear this series would continue on.

After the stunning suspension of Valeri Nichushkin for a minimum of six months before Game 4, many left the Avalanche for dead. But they reminded everyone they have two of the best players in the world in a victory that saved their season.

Makar had two goals, MacKinnon had two points and the championship dreams aren’t dead yet.

The game was back-and-forth in both the first two periods. Dallas took a 1-0 lead on a sweet goal from Joe Pavelski nine minutes into the contest that Avs goalie Alexandar Georgiev simply had no chance on.

But Colorado got a power play in the final minutes, and a buzzer beater from Artturi Lehkonen with .6 seconds left in the frame left the Avs feeling good at the first break.

In the second period, Dallas got a power play and inexplicably found themselves in a 2-on-0 against Georgiev. Miro Heiskanen finished into a mostly open net after a nice pass from Jason Robertson and the Avalanche found themselves down 2-1.

However, the power play goals kept coming, as a ridiculous shot from Makar beat Stars goalie Jake Oettinger clean and things were knotted up 2-2. That’s where it stood entering the third.

Now, Ball Arena should be jumping late on Friday night as the series shifts back to Colorado. Win that one, and anything can happen in a Game 7.

The Avalanche have never won a series when trailing 3-1, but there’s a first time for everything. If this is the year, we’ll remember it forever.