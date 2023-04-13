Close
AVALANCHE

The Avs announce that Gabriel Landeskog won’t return for the playoffs

Apr 13, 2023, 3:31 PM

Gabriel Landeskog...

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

BY


Editor of Denver Sports

Throughout the 2022-23 season, Avalanche fans have been hoping for good news when it came to Gabriel Landeskog’s injury status. But as multiple weeks turned into multiple months, it looked less and less likely that Colorado’s captain would be on the ice this year.

Now, with just two games to go in the regular season, the team made it official. Landeskog is done for the season, including the playoffs.

“Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will not play in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs due to a knee injury,” the organization said in a statement. “The 30-year-old forward has missed the entire 2022-23 regular season.”

It’s a big blow to the Avs chances at defending their championship. Landeskog played a huge role in the team hoisting the Stanley Cup at the end of last season, both with his play and his leadership.

Now, the Avalanche will have to try to win 16 playoff games without one of their best players. The road to back-to-back championships just got a whole lot tougher.

