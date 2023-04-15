Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

AVALANCHE

A remarkable task is complete as Avalanche win and claim division crown

Apr 14, 2023, 8:32 PM | Updated: 8:37 pm

Nathan Mackinnon...

(Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche did it.

Somehow, someway the Avs are Central Division champs after defeating the Nashville Predators 4-3 on Friday night. Colorado went 16-2-1 over its final 19 games to take the division over the Dallas Stars by just a single point, finishing with 109.

It’s a remarkable journey for a team that has battled injuries throughout the entire season, including losing captain Gabriel Landeskog for the playoffs. Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and others have all missed significant time, but the Avalanche still prevailed. It’s the third straight season the Avs have taken the division crown.

On Friday in Nashville, Mackinnon was the hero. He scored three goals, including one of the most ridiculous you will ever see to lead his team to victory. The arena in Nashville was half-empty, as Colorado did its part to claim the win. Things got tight late, but the good guys prevailed in the third period.

Now, the Avalanche will turn their attention to the playoffs where they’ll face the first wild card, the Kraken. It’ll be Seattle’s postseason debut with our old friend Philipp Grubauer likely in goal. Grubauer and the Avs infamously collapsed against Vegas in Round 2 in 2021. But fortunately, that’s now a distant memory.

The series will start on Tuesday night at Ball Arena, followed by another tilt on Thursday. It will then shift to the Pacific Northwest over the weekend.

Colorado won the Stanley Cup in 2022, their first title in 21 years, and will look to go back-to-back. It’s a different team, no doubt, but the same result thus far. And that’s Central Division champions.

***

Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon...

Will Petersen

Here’s the full schedule for the series between the Avalanche and Kraken

Games 1 and 2 will be at Ball Arena next Tuesday and Thursday, with the series then heading to the Pacific Northwest over the weekend

24 hours ago

Artturi Lehkonen...

DMac

Avalanche just keep on surviving, keep control of own destiny in central

The Colorado Avalanche's 4-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets Thursday night at Ball Arena felt way harder than expected

2 days ago

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Mikko Rantanen tops Joe Sakic as best Avalanche goal-scorer in one year

Rantanen's goal for the Avs tied the Jets at 2-2 in the second period -- and led him past Sakic for most in a season in Colorado history

2 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog...

Jake Shapiro

Landeskog’s career isn’t done, but admits injury could linger as he looks at options

Landeskog will not be a part of the Avalanche's Stanley Cup title defense, but he hopes to rejoin his teammates on the ice one day

2 days ago

Gabriel Landeskog...

James Merilatt

The Avs announce that Gabriel Landeskog won’t return for the playoffs

Despite season-long hope that the captain would be back for the playoffs, the organization said in a statement that Landy's season is over

2 days ago

Avs Oilers...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: April 12, 2023

Mike Evans breaks down the Avalanche loss to the Oilers and looks ahead to the playoffs

3 days ago

A remarkable task is complete as Avalanche win and claim division crown