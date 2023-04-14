Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

AVALANCHE

Mikko Rantanen tops Joe Sakic as best Avalanche goal-scorer in one year

Apr 13, 2023, 7:49 PM | Updated: 8:16 pm

Mikko Rantanen...

DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 13: Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche skates against the Winnipeg Jets at Ball Arena on April 13, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen just topped Joe Sakic for one of the best records in team history.

Rantanen’s goal for the Avs, in Game 81, tied the Jets at 2-2 in the second period. But more importantly, it was his 55th on the season, besting Joe Sakic for the all-time mark in Colorado history.

Rantanen’s had an unbelievable year, carrying the team as they’ve battle a ton of injuries, including captain Gabriel Landeskog being ruled out for the playoffs. This was a big one, as the Central Division title is still in reach for the Avalanche.

The Avs and Jets are tied 2-2 entering the third period. Depending on what happens between St. Louis and Dallas, Colorado could wrap up the top spot in the Central and home-ice in the first two rounds.

***

Avalanche

Gabriel Landeskog...

Jake Shapiro

Landeskog’s career isn’t done, but admits injury could linger as he looks at options

Landeskog will not be a part of the Avalanche's Stanley Cup title defense, but he hopes to rejoin his teammates on the ice one day

20 hours ago

Gabriel Landeskog...

James Merilatt

The Avs announce that Gabriel Landeskog won’t return for the playoffs

Despite season-long hope that the captain would be back for the playoffs, the organization said in a statement that Landy's season is over

20 hours ago

Avs Oilers...

Jake Shapiro

Mile High Hockey: April 12, 2023

Mike Evans breaks down the Avalanche loss to the Oilers and looks ahead to the playoffs

2 days ago

Oilers v Avs...

DMac

Hey now! Avalanche and Oilers ripple through fiery game in Rocky Mountains

The best conclusion to draw after the Oilers' 2-1 OT win is that neither knows which of The Other One is the Big Boss Man is in this year's west

2 days ago

Cale Makar Josh Manson...

Will Petersen

Jared Bednar delivers good news on health of key defensemen for playoffs

Both Cale Makar and Josh Manson should be ready to go for Game 1 of the playoffs, with a regular season return also possible

3 days ago

Nuggets fans...

Will Petersen

Report: Denver will be able to watch Nuggets and Avs Round 1 playoff games

The Denver Post is reporting everyone will be able to watch national TV games, with no blackout from Kroenke Sports and Entertainment

3 days ago

Mikko Rantanen tops Joe Sakic as best Avalanche goal-scorer in one year