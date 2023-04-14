Mikko Rantanen tops Joe Sakic as best Avalanche goal-scorer in one year

Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen just topped Joe Sakic for one of the best records in team history.

Rantanen’s goal for the Avs, in Game 81, tied the Jets at 2-2 in the second period. But more importantly, it was his 55th on the season, besting Joe Sakic for the all-time mark in Colorado history.

Rantanen with his 55th goal of the year, a new @Avalanche record (since relocating). Tops the previous high of 54 by Joe Sakic in 2000-01 55 Mikko Rantanen, 2022-23

54 Joe Sakic, 2000-01

51 Joe Sakic, 1995-96

50 Milan Hejduk, 2002-03 — Brendan McNicholas (@bmcnich) April 14, 2023

Rantanen’s had an unbelievable year, carrying the team as they’ve battle a ton of injuries, including captain Gabriel Landeskog being ruled out for the playoffs. This was a big one, as the Central Division title is still in reach for the Avalanche.

The Avs and Jets are tied 2-2 entering the third period. Depending on what happens between St. Louis and Dallas, Colorado could wrap up the top spot in the Central and home-ice in the first two rounds.

***