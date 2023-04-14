AVALANCHE
Mikko Rantanen tops Joe Sakic as best Avalanche goal-scorer in one year
Apr 13, 2023, 7:49 PM | Updated: 8:16 pm
Colorado Avalanche forward Mikko Rantanen just topped Joe Sakic for one of the best records in team history.
Rantanen’s goal for the Avs, in Game 81, tied the Jets at 2-2 in the second period. But more importantly, it was his 55th on the season, besting Joe Sakic for the all-time mark in Colorado history.
Rantanen with his 55th goal of the year, a new @Avalanche record (since relocating). Tops the previous high of 54 by Joe Sakic in 2000-01
55 Mikko Rantanen, 2022-23
54 Joe Sakic, 2000-01
51 Joe Sakic, 1995-96
50 Milan Hejduk, 2002-03
Rantanen’s had an unbelievable year, carrying the team as they’ve battle a ton of injuries, including captain Gabriel Landeskog being ruled out for the playoffs. This was a big one, as the Central Division title is still in reach for the Avalanche.
The Avs and Jets are tied 2-2 entering the third period. Depending on what happens between St. Louis and Dallas, Colorado could wrap up the top spot in the Central and home-ice in the first two rounds.
