ROCKIES

Video shows fan tackling Rockies mascot Dinger on top of dugout

Apr 12, 2023, 11:02 AM

Dinger...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

A disturbing video from the Rockies game against the Cardinals on Monday night is making the rounds on social media.

In it, team mascot Dinger is seen dancing on top of Colorado’s dugout in between innings, a standard piece of entertainment that happens every game. After Dinger wags his tail and starts to dance backward, a fan comes out of nowhere and tackles him. Dinger gets speared in the legs and goes down.

Fortunately, as you can see above, the mascot gets up pretty quickly and some help arrives. It’s unclear if it’s another fan who intervenes or Coors Field security, but someone acted quickly.

The Rockies haven’t made any public comment on the incident, which seems to be flying under the radar other than on social media. It’s unclear if the fan was arrested, charged with a crime and / or banned from the ballpark.

We all like to have fun with Dinger, as some love him and some don’t, but this type of behavior should never be tolerated. It’s a person in a suit doing their best to entertain folks at the game, and they should never have to fear a physical assault.

If we hear more, we’ll keep you posted. If you know more, hit me up on Twitter.

