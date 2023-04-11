Former Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins trashes Nikola Jokic again

DeMarcus Cousins spent 36 bizarre games with the Denver Nuggets as the four-time All-Star’s NBA career likely came to an end last season.

Boogie’s short stint with the Nuggets was filled with drama, highlights and ultimately a gentlemen’s sweep by future champs the Golden State Warriors. Cousins has spent the entire season looking for a job, after struggling to stay in the league since a knee injury in 2019-2020 abruptly ended the prime of one of the sport’s best players.

Since Nikola Jokic has been the league’s best big and maybe its best player. Though knee and back injuries to his best teammates have cost him a real chance at his own title hunt.

Enter: Boogie the agitator.

“I think it’s Big Jo’s turn,” Cousins said about the three-man race for MVP a few weeks ago, referencing Joel Embiid. “I think the other two guys have had theirs. Let’s reward the big fella… if it’s just about the numbers this season, it still leans toward Jo. He’s leading the league in scoring. He’s dominating at an all-time high. Give the big fella his flowers—he deserves it.”

But that’s not the trashing Cousins just did. On an ensuing Showtime Basketball program he said Jokic shouldn’t win a third-straight MVP because it’s clear he’s not the best player ever.

“He hasn’t won anything, he hasn’t gone to the Finals,” Cousins said.

Of course, Cousins himself could’ve changed this. Just like how Richard Jefferson seems to be one of Jokic’s biggest haters, if either were maybe a little better, they could’ve pushed the Nuggets deeper into the playoffs during their respective tenures.

The chance of Jokić getting three MVPs in a row doesn't sit right with Boogie.

In the same interview which released on Tuesday Boogie said he believes he is still the third-best center in the NBA despite being unemployed all season. On Wednesday, Cousins signed a contract to play in the Puerto Rican pro league.

