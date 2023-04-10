Close
DenverFan
BRONCOS

Phillip Lindsay makes XFL debut, scores touchdown

Apr 9, 2023, 11:55 PM | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 1:09 am

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos looks on before the star...

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

The orange jersey of the Seattle Sea Dragons gave Phillip Lindsay a familiar look Sunday.

The green trim and orange helmets were different, of course. His build looked a scosh different, too. But if one squinted, perhaps they could see echoes of the old Lindsay in what the XFL saw Sunday when he played his first game in the springtime circuit.

He even found the end zone, just as he did in his NFL regular-season debut in September 2018.

But the day was generally a frustrating one for Lindsay. His Sea Dragons fell, 34-33. And his production was modest — 23 yards on eight carries and 6 yards on two receptions. That gave Lindsay an average of 2.9 yards on his 10 total touches.

That won’t be enough to get Lindsay back to the XFL and the place he craves. Lindsay spent just over half of the 2022 season on the Colts’ practice squad, and he got in three games, including their Week 5 win over the Broncos.

Lindsay will have at least 2 more opportunities to show that he has something left in the tank as the Sea Dragone try to make the XFL’s postseason. But those two games could be it, as the 5-3 Sea Dragons sit one game out of a playoff spot from the XFLs North Division.

Either way, at least Lindsay showed he could still brandish the orange, just as he did in his salad days as a Bronco.

***

Phillip Lindsay makes XFL debut, scores touchdown