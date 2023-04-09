Could the Broncos find more interior offensive line help in the 2023 draft?

The draft season is my favorite time of year. Now that April is here, I am going over my final rankings for this entire 2023 draft class. I’ve personally scouted over 400 players as I prepare to cover every day of the draft for Denver Sports.

Next up, the guard position which is quite hit-and-miss in the draft. I like this class overall, and I think there’s more depth than usual at the position. If you need a guard, this is the year to draft one.

The Broncos have done a lot of work on their offensive line this offseason in free agency, but I think they could still look to the draft for help in the trenches.

Here are my thoughts on the 2023 offensive guard class.

There’s Only One

In my opinion, there’s one guard in this class with a first-round grade. O’Cyrus Torrence from Florida is that guy, but he might not be the only interior offensive lineman drafted on Day 1. However, I think he’s the only true guard worthy of that draft position while other potential first-round picks on the interior line may be tackles who can play guard or centers who can play guard.

He’s never given up a sack. As a four-year starter at a major program this is an incredible stat. Torrence is proven against some of the best in college football, and he can manhandle most players he comes in contact with. At nearly 350 pounds, Torrence moves with the agility of a smaller man – and he also packs the punch you’d expect from a man that size. In fact, Torrence is almost superhuman with his strength. I’ve seen him throw guys – fellow 300-pounders – like they were rag dolls.

Torrence has the traits that could make him a perennial Pro Bowler. I don’t want to say he’s on a Hall of Fame track because he hasn’t played a down in the NFL, but this kid could be incredibly special. He sets up quickly as a pass protector, and I like the way he can work with teammates when handing off rushers is needed. Torrence does tend to get a bit upright at time, and savvy veteran defensive tackles could bait him with inside moves. No prospect is perfect (except for Calvin Johnson), but Torrence is the closest thing we’ve seen since Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis Colts) came into the league back in 2018.

Solid Starting Potential

Outside of Torrence, who should start from the jump in the pros, I see others in this class with solid starting potential. There may only be one guard who is truly a first-round graded prospect, but this guard class has more depth in the mid rounds than most other classes.

Andrew Vorhees (USC) could end up as the best guard in this class. I love Torrence, but Vorhees could push him for the top player at the position after a few years in the NFL. Like Torrence, I think Vorhees can start immediately as a rookie.

Vorhees is a natural athlete who moves with fluidity, but he’s also a freakish athlete. He understands leverage and can play with the power team’s want. Vorhees played four positions in college (everything up front except for center) and has a high football intelligence. He doesn’t try to always win with power, but instead will use balance and guile to set up defenders – then beat them at the end of the rep with power. Or, Vorhees can just beat you with power from the jump.

Darnell Wright (Tennessee) played both right and left tackle for the Volunteers, and he put some good skill on tape. However, I think his lack of foot quickness gets him moved inside to guard. Wright has a tendency to lunge at speedy players on the edge, but inside at guard that won’t be a problem.

I like Wright as a guard because of his burst off the line of scrimmage. He can win when he’s first, and Wright does a good job of controlling his man when he’s able to body him up. Wright is strong, and he’s got some nastiness to his game which I like.

Cody Mauch (North Dakota State) was a left tackle for three years, but his lack of length means he will be moved inside at the NFL. I think he could be a Pro Bowl player when he’s fully developed, and I’d love it if the Broncos somehow picked him up. I think he’s off the board by the time they pick in the third round at No. 67 overall.

A former tight end and multi-sport athlete, Mauch’s toothless smile and long hair will make him a fan favorite. His play will make him a coach’s favorite. Mauch is athletic for the position, and he’d be a great option as a pulling guard where he can attack opponents in space. Weighing in just a tad over 300 pounds, Mauch doesn’t have a lot of bad weight on his frame. He needs to play with more power at the point of attack, something that will be worked on as a guard.

My Favorites

God bless the Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl trips I take each year. For almost 20 years, I’ve traveled in January to the top All-Star games to get a field-level view of some of the top college prospects entering the league. My favorites this year are both late-round considerations I saw on my annual All-Star road trip.

Asim Richards (North Carolina) was a late addition to the Senior Bowl. He can play guard or tackle, but I feel his best spot is inside at guard in the NFL. On the outside, I give Richards credit for dropping his sacks allowed (7,5,2) over three years of mostly starting at left tackle for the Tarheels. However, in the pros his lack of length and poor sustained blocking won’t pass for solid play. Instead, with his high football intelligence and ability to anticipate stunts/twists I’d like to see him play guard. Position versatility gives Richards more value to teams looking for late-round players who could develop into a swing player after some time on the practice squad.

During the week of practice for the Shrine Bowl, I liked what I saw from Atonio Mafi from UCLA. A converted defensive tackle, Mafi’s game is all about power. He has long arms and strong hands, and he uses both to keep defenders at bay. I like his awareness on the line, and some of his pass-protection issues (he likes to lunge) can be covered up by positioning him inside at guard. With some pro coaching, I think Mafi could be a solid starter, but it’s going to take time.

Overall Grade

Most guard classes are uninspiring outside of a couple of players. That’s not the case this year. I like the class overall, but I’m not going to give it an “A” rating. A very solid “B” with the chance to be a “B-plus” class is the proper range.

