There’s value to be had at running back — no matter what type the Broncos seek

Apr 6, 2023, 10:54 PM | Updated: Apr 7, 2023, 12:55 am

Roschon Johnson...

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

BY


Senior Broncos Writer

Denver finds itself in a fascinating position at running back as the NFL Draft nears.

The spectre of Javonte Williams lingers over their outlook. At his peak, Williams can push toward the league’s elite tier of running backs. And if he did not tear multiple ligaments in his knee last October 2, the only question would be how well he fits in Sean Payton’s offense.

Alas, he did suffer that devastating injury last season. The complexity of recovery from multiple knee ligaments puts his availability for Week 1 into question. And at a position where the NFL cycles through standouts like socks, Williams could be deep into his third season by the time he returns — with not even two full campaigns left before his rookie contract expires.

At running back, you should ABC … and while the “C” doesn’t stand for “closing,” you get your coffee by compiling. Always look to compile the best collection of runners possible.

Mike Shanahan made a habit of adding fresh legs to the room almost every season, even when the Broncos didn’t have an obvious need. That need usually availed itself soon enough, which is why names like Olandis Gary, Mike Anderson and Reuben Droughns elicit fond memories of Broncos fans from the millennial generation on back.

So, bring in a running back. Bring on two, if the value is right. But what type of running back could be in the mix?

First, there are two potential every-down backs who fit the mold:

TYJAE SPEARS, TULANE

Going back to Senior Bowl week, I’ve made no secret of my fondness for the Green Wave superstar. He is a complete package, a true-three down back who has speed, pass-catching skills, terrific vision and all-around reliability. But plenty of others have noticed, as well. Heading into the draft process, it seemed as though Spears could fall into the Broncos’ Round 3 lap. That seems less likely now.

That being said, if Spears remains on the board at pick No. 67, Denver should pounce.

ROSCHON JOHNSON, TEXAS

There may not be a more interesting Day 3 prospect than Johnson.

Despite being a Longhorns reserve, he earned an invitation to the Senior Bowl. He enjoyed a stellar first day of practice before suffering a broken hand, ending his week. Still, he demonstrated good burst and outstanding physicality, with a willingness to lower his shoulder and power forward beyond contact for additional yardage.

And because he served as a Longhorns reserve, he is fresher than almost any other four-year back. Bijan Robinson’s presence ensured Johnson would not be the primary option. But he averaged 5.6 yards per carry throughout his career, including 6.0 last season. He also proved to be a dependable receiving back. But his chances were relatively scant; in four years, he had 448 offensive touches. Robinson, by comparison, had 599 touches in three Texans seasons, including 509 in just the last two campaigns.

If you believe in the theory that too many college carries can hinder a prospect’s potential NFL effectiveness, Johnson is the Day 3 back for you.

But the Broncos might look at some explosive specialist backs …

KEATON MITCHELL, EAST CAROLINA

If the Broncos simply want “lightning” to go along with the “thunder” already on hand, Mitchell is a wonderful candidate. No one was more prolific at compiling runs of at least 10 yards last year; Pro Football Focus tallied up 54 for Mitchell, which led FBS. Then, he underlined the game speed with a 4.37 40-yard dash time at the Combine.

So, why not all about Mitchell as an early-round pick? Because he’s 5-foot-8 and 179 pounds. He also had some occasional drop issues for the Pirates which an NFL team will attempt to correct. Mitchell won’t flourish as a pro unless he becomes a reliable pass-catcher, because his future is as a situational running back operating in space. No running back in this class reaches fifth gear faster.

DEUCE VAUGHN, KANSAS STATE

Vaughn carries the same weight as Mitchell, but does so on a 5-foot-5 frame. That gives him a stouter quality that shows he could take a bit more punishment than Mitchell. That being said, Vaughn and his 4.4 speed won’t be an every-down option. But he could end up like his fellow K-State alumnus, Darren Sproles.

Vaughn can change direction well, and he displays excellent vision. You won’t want to feed him the ball between the tackles much, if at all. But on gadget plays and swing and screen passes, he can be a devastating threat. And if Payton wants to maximize situational RB use rather than riding one three-down back, Vaughn makes sense.

There’s value to be had at running back — no matter what type the Broncos seek