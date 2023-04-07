Close
AVALANCHE

Watch: Mikko Rantanen makes Avs history, third player with 50-goal season

Apr 6, 2023, 9:25 PM | Updated: 9:50 pm

Mikko Rantanen...

(Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Kavin Mistry/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

**This story has been updated below**

Mikko Rantanen made Avalanche history on Thursday night in San Jose.

Late in the first period, Rantanen scored his 50th goal of the season. He’s just the third player in Avs history to accomplish the feat, joining Joe Sakic who did it twice (1995-96, 2000-01) and Milan Hejduk (2002-03). That means it’s been exactly 20 years since a Colorado player has buried 50 pucks in the back of the net, so this is a big deal.

Rantanen’s been awesome for the Avalanche this year, keeping them afloat as they’ve battled a ridiculous number of injuries. His 95 points trail only superstar Nathan MacKinnon, who has 101. That’s a career-high for MacKinnon.

And it was fitting the two worked together to get goal No. 50. Trailing the Sharks 1-0, it was a hard-working tally that got the game all tied up.

The Avs are right there in the race for the Central Division, so these are a big two points they’re looking to capture. Regardless of the outcome, the night will be remembered for Rantanen’s historic achievement.

Let’s hope it’s not another 20 years until someone can do it again.

(Update 9:38 p.m.) –

50 wasn’t enough! Rantanen added No. 51 for good measure to give the Avalanche a 2-1 lead in the second period.

(Update: 9:49 p.m.)

How about a hat trick for Rantanen?! His third goal tonight and 52nd on the season put the Avs up 4-1 as they’re running away from the Sharks.

***

