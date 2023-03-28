Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Broncos are again center of NFL world, this time please don’t embarrass us

Mar 28, 2023, 6:00 AM
Sean Payton George Paton Greg Penner...
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The NFL world still has Broncos fever.

And right now, it doesn’t look like there’s a cure.

All the important people in the league flocked to Arizona this week for annual meetings. That included Broncos head coach Sean Payton, general manager George Paton, owner / CEO Greg Penner and president Damani Leech. We heard from the first two on Monday, with the expectation the other two will talk later today.

Did you seed the video emerging from the Biltmore Hotel? Payton was a popular man for the media to chat with on Monday morning. The Super Bowl champion head coach from last month? Not so much. Check out what 9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis captured on his phone.

Wow! That is nuts. Payton has about a dozen microphones and several cameras ready to record every word. Andy Reid, at least at that point in time, didn’t have a soul in sight.

To be clear, Reid did have media eventually catch up with him, but it’s obvious where reporters felt like they needed to save a spot. Somehow, the 5-12 Broncos are still more compelling than the Chiefs, fresh off another parade to celebrate a title.

It wasn’t enough for Denver to have a celebrity quarterback a season ago in Russell Wilson, now they have a celebrity head coach as well. Payton was popular on the sidelines in New Orleans, had a Netflix movie made out of his very public suspension and then was a star on TV for FOX last season.

Double the star power, double the fun?

Let’s hope it’s something like that, because Broncos Country didn’t have any fun a season ago. Zero, zilch, nada. From the first game in Seattle to two more heartbreaking losses to Kansas City, it all stunk. We don’t need to reset each national television meltdown that had Denver the talk of the NFL world every Monday (or Tuesday, or Friday) morning.

All this attention is fine, but fans are pleading with Wilson, Payton and to some extent Penner, Leech and Paton: please don’t embarrass us again. We’re far too proud and have done this far too long to take another season like the one that happened in 2022.

Ownership did the right thing by firing Nathaniel Hackett after 15 dreadful games, and doubled down by hiring one of the few coaches on the market with a Super Bowl ring. Those game-management issues should be a thing of the distant past with Payton in charge instead of the bumbling Hackett.

But fans are clearly at a breaking point with Wilson, and the organization might be too. Yes, the contract would be difficult to get out of if things go poorly this year, but they’d try to find a way. Penner and Payton would have to send Paton packing as well, after making one of the worst trades in NFL history then doubling down with an insane contract extension.

Let’s hope that’s not the case. If Wilson can right the ship, he’s a prime candidate to win NFL Comeback Player of the Year. It’d be the ultimate redemption for a QB now entering a legacy season. Once thought to be a surefire Hall of Famer, Wilson desperately needs a big year.

Again, that’s what we’re asking. Cameras in March happen because Payton is a big deal, asked to fix a major problem. He’ll have even more cameras at his Coach of the Year ceremony if he can complete the monumental task of saving Wilson’s career.

Broncos fans are exhausted, not just because of what happened this past fall, but the last seven seasons since Super Bowl 50. By now you know six of those in a row have been under .500; none resulted in a postseason berth.

That would be a start. If Payton and Wilson can lead Denver back to the playoffs, there would finally be a reason for optimism. If they can win a game or two in mid-January? Well, we might just be dancing in the streets.

***

Broncos

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 27: A Denver Broncos helmet sits on the bench before the start of ...
Andrew Mason

Broncos alternate helmet coming for 2023? Team ‘exploring’ that possibility

The team could have an alternate helmet for this season, and has made "great progress" in its evaluation of uniforms.
12 hours ago
Sean Payton...
Andrew Mason

Training camp, special teams and the O-line: What we learned from Sean Payton

There won't be a voluntary minicamp. But there will be more physical camp practices. And special teams is a priority.
2 days ago
EAGAN , MN - AUGUST 12: Denver Broncos general manager George Paton speaks to members of the media ...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 27, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: did Broncos GM George Paton backtrack on the timetable for RB Javonte Williams, why Broncos HC Sean Payton is intrigued by QB Jarrett Stidham, will the Broncos trade WR Jerry Jeudy, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
2 days ago
Javonte Williams...
Will Petersen

Broncos GM George Paton backtracks on health status of Javonte Williams

In February, Paton said "they anticipate (Williams) would be ready for the start of the season," on Monday he had a different tune
2 days ago
George Paton...
Andrew Mason

Broncos ‘more inclined’ to trade down than move up in draft

"It's hard to move up when you only have five picks," Broncos GM George Paton said at the NFL meetings in Phoenix on Monday.
2 days ago
Jerry Jeudy...
DMac

Jerry Jeudy isn’t tradable only if the Broncos are in win-now mode

Sean Payton can say he's not moving his young wide receiver all he wants, but the prudent course of action would be to maximize his value
2 days ago
Broncos are again center of NFL world, this time please don’t embarrass us