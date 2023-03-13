Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Three big storylines emerge out of AFC West that will affect the Broncos

Mar 13, 2023, 2:32 PM | Updated: 6:53 pm
Patrick Mahomes, Jimmy Garoppolo...
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

While the Denver Broncos spent the opening hours of free agency making a flurry of moves, their AFC West foes also hit the market.

The Broncos finished last place in their division last season with the Raiders also missing the playoffs. Las Vegas will look different in 2023 and so too may the Chargers who made the playoffs. But one team that will look very similar may have gotten significantly better,

The Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs upgraded MVP Patrick Mahomes’ offensive line, adding Jawaan Taylor, according to multiple reports. The former Jags linemen had the third-lowest pressure rate allowed (2.5%) among tackles last season.

The Chargers may be getting worse, as star Colorado-raised running back Austin Ekeler may not be back in 2023. The 27-year-old hasn’t been able to come to terms on a long-term deal with LA and may be headed to another team, requesting permission to speak elsewhere, per ESPN.

The Raiders finally made the big change, dropping Derek Carr who is now on the Saints. The near-decade starter was replaced by backup Jarrett Stidham who is now a Bronco. So Las Vegas went out and got Jimmy Garoppolo. This will likely be the headline move of the west this offseason, as the Raiders got a quarterback who has led his team to a couple of NFC Title games.

***

Broncos

Chris Manhertz...
Andrew Mason

Why the Broncos targeted Chris Manhertz for tight-end depth

Denver agreed to terms with the 30-year-old tight end, who spent time with Sean Payton in New Orleans during 2015 and 2016.
19 hours ago
Alex Singleton...
Will Petersen

Report: Broncos re-signing one of their own key defenders from 2022

Alex Singleton was a tackling machine for the Broncos a season ago, racking up 163 tackles while playing in all 17 games and starting 12
19 hours ago
Sean Payton...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – March 13, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: why getting OG Ben Powers was a great move, was acquiring RT Mike McGlinchey a case of overpaying, the qualities of QB Jarrett Stidham, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
19 hours ago
Jarrett Stidham...
DMac

Denver Broncos take calculated risk in signing QB Jarrett Stidham

Denver signed Jarrett Stidham for $5 million a year over the next two seasons; it was a shot across the bow to Russell Wilson
19 hours ago
Jonas Griffith...
Will Petersen

On a day with some big Broncos moves, key smaller ones made as well

Mike Klis reports that LB Jonas Griffith, punter Corliss Waitman and OL Quinn Bailey were all tendered at $940,000 salaries for next season
19 hours ago
Jarrett Stidham...
Andrew Mason

Call off the Sean Payton backup-QB reunions: Broncos sign ex-Raider to be No. 2 QB

The Broncos added Jarrett Stidham to back up Russell Wilson.
19 hours ago
Three big storylines emerge out of AFC West that will affect the Broncos