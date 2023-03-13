These Denver Broncos players are set to hit the free-agent market

They will officially become unrestricted free agents at 2 p.m. MDT on Wednesday. However, the legal-tampering period gives them the right to agree to terms with another team prior to that official starting point — and that time begins Monday morning.

A quick look at the Broncos players that hit the market this week:

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

LB Dakota Allen

Denver signed him for depth of the Browns’ practice squad last November. In two games, Allen played 31 snaps — all on special teams.

T Calvin Anderson



Made 7 starts last year because of injuries, and offered a decent acquittal of himself. The entire offensive staff turned over, however, and that could mean a fresh start with players not on the roster last year.

FB/TE Andrew Beck



Sean Payton historically makes use of a fullback. The question is whether he wants a true fullback, or a jack-of-all-trades like Beck, who can play tight end, H-back and plenty of special teams. Don’t be surprised to see Beck back.

RB Mike Boone

The ex-Vikings running back has plenty of speed and explosiveness, but his time in Denver was defined by injuries. He suffered two high-ankle sprains last year and missed as many games (17) as he played in two Broncos campaigns.

OL Tom Compton

Compton might be at the end of the line as a player. He didn’t make his debut until December due to disc surgery — and then played just 30 snaps before his balky back acted up again.

T Cam Fleming

The veteran swing backup delivered in a pinch last season. In 2022, he sat unsigned until the Broncos brought him back just before the start of training camp. He shouldn’t go without a contract that long this year.

S Kareem Jackson

Jackson has indicated that he would like to return for a fifth Broncos season alongside Justin Simmons. There is something to be said for an experienced, trustworthy presence, and the Broncos might be able to get him back for a 1-year deal similar to the one he signed last year.

DE Dre’Mont Jones

The terms for Washington DL Daron Payne — four years, $90 million, $60 million in total guarantees — set the market. Jones won’t get that type of money; he doesn’t have the kind of single season Payne did last year. But Jones should fall into the range where a four-year deal could command between $70 and $80 million, with $50 million guaranteed. Is that a price the Broncos would pay?

RB Marlon Mack



Showed a spark late in the season. Will likely linger on the market, but could come back for depth.

RB Latavius Murray

Denver’s leading rusher last year probably won’t have much immediate interest on the market. If Payton wants to reunite with him, that’s likely doable well into free agency on a modest contract.

CB Darius Phillips



Mostly a special-teamer last year, Phillips could return on a minimum-salary deal.

G Dalton Risner

The Broncos’ 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year sounded like a man out the door when he met media after receiving that award near the end of the season, and there is no indication that his status and outlook has changed since then.

TE Eric Saubert

A trusted target of Russell Wilson and a do-it-all presence at tight end, Saubert provides good depth. But with both Saubert and Eric Tomlinson set to hit the market, Payton could elect to clear house — especially with a deep tight-end class in the draft that will offer quality into Day 3.

ILB Alex Singleton

Singleton wants to return, and GM George Paton said he would “love” to have him back. But the Broncos will have Jonas Griffith, an exclusive-rights free agent, back in the fold. And Griffith — along with Josey Jewell — beat out Singleton for first-team jobs. Singleton’s extensive play came after Griffith was lost for the season.

TE Eric Tomlinson



Bringing back the burly blocker would make sense, unless Payton simply just wants to reset as much of the roster as possible.

OL Billy Turner

It was no secret that Turner came to Denver because of Nathaniel Hackett, a good friend under whom he played in Green Bay. With Hackett gone, Turner likely moves on, too.

DL DeShawn Williams

If Jones walks, bringing back Williams makes sense. And even if Jones returns, it’s logical to bring back Williams, too. He had a career-best 4.5 sacks last year and is a good locker-room presence.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

The Broncos have until Wednesday at 2 p.m. MDT to make qualifying offers to these players. If they do, teams can sign them, but the Broncos will have seven days to match the offer if they desire. All four of these players were undrafted, so the Broncos could give minimum RFA tenders that give the Broncos only the right of first refusal, with no compensation if they leave.

The right-of-first-refusal tender is $2.627 million. And that might lead the Broncos to try to work out deals at lower cap figures — but with some kind of guarantee or signing bonus that the ROFR tender doesn’t have.

CB Essang Bassey

He permitted opposing QBs to have an 83.6 passer rating when targeting him last year, per SportRadar.com. That’s a respectable figure. Having Christian Parker back as secondary coach could help his cause, too.

LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

Don’t be surprised if the Broncos get a deal done with Bobenmoyer at a figure under the ROFR tender level. But there’s no guarantee, that happens. Complicating matters is the fact that he’s not the only long snapper on the roster, as the Broncos also have Mitchell Fraboni under contract.

S P.J. Locke

It makes sense to bring the versatile Locke back, unless the Broncos make a big free-agent move at safety.

QB Brett Rypien

He’s been a survivor in the Broncos’ QB room. Heading into free agency, he’s one of just 14 players remaining from the 2019 Broncos squad. Payton’s recent preference has been for backups with substantial starting experience, although he did utilize a young Chase Daniel as Drew Brees’ understudy a decade ago.

EXCLUSIVE-RIGHTS FREE AGENTS

By 2 p.m. MDT Wednesday, the Broncos must submit at least minimum-salary offers to these players, or they will immediately be free to sign with any other team.

OT Quinn Bailey

At the least, Bailey can provide some camp depth.

ILB Jonas Griffith

Started eight games in between a pair of injuries last year. Isn’t the tackling machine that Singleton was, but is still well-regarded and should get an opportunity to reclaim a prominent spot.

OLB Jonathan Kongbo

The ex-CFL player can provide some edge depth and could make the 53-man roster if he can improve.

P Corliss Waitman

Waitman ended the season as a mid-tier punter, and steadily improved as the year progressed. But with a clean sweep of special-teams coaches from last year, his job may not be secure.

