If Kareem Jackson departs, what are the Broncos options at safety in 2023

The Denver Broncos have a strong group of safeties already on the roster. However, that doesn’t mean they won’t be looking at the position in free agency.

Yes, Justin Simmons is among the best safeties in the game today. He’s a cornerstone of the defense, and of the team as a whole, because of his play and leadership qualities. The Broncos could move on from Kareem Jackson, who is set to be a free agent, but younger players like Caden Sterns already on the depth chart are intriguing options to start opposite of Simmons in 2023.

The Broncos may be looking for more safety help, and they may determine that free agency is the best route to do just that.

With other priorities, should the Broncos be looking at safeties in free agency? Let’s take a look.

***

Ring My Bell

Replacing Jackson with a player like Jackson is interesting. One could easily make the argument that if you want someone with Jackson’s skill set, why not just bring him back for one more year? That way, you could continue to develop young players like Sterns and still have the veteran depth and experience that Jackson has.

Perhaps general manager George Paton will think differently. If so, there’s a player that gives you Jackson-like qualities the Broncos could turn to.

Vonn Bell (CIN) – I think Bell’s game is close to what Jackson brings to the field, and he’s about six years younger than Jackson. Like Jackson, Bell is a strong safety who intimidates opponents with his physical play. Also like Jackson, Bell has the ability to snare interceptions and he collected four of those last year for the Bengals as a key starter for their defense. In essence, you’d be getting a younger version of Jackson who the coaching staff could trust.

You know Broncos head coach Sean Payton trusts Bell. The New Orleans Saints, then coached by Payton, selected Bell in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft coming out of Ohio State. He started most every game he was healthy for with the Saints for four seasons, and Bell was one then one of the best safeties against the run. In addition, Bell set a career high with 4.5 sacks in 2017, proving he could stuff the run and get after the quarterback. The Broncos connection with Bell is strong, and it’s a move that many anticipate in free agency – if the price is right. I’d like to see it happen.

***

Wyoming Cowboys, Baby!

Sometimes in the NFL you get to correct a wrong decision and make it right. Before the draft each year, every team will host local prospects that need a brighter spotlight. These are players who went to high school or college in the area, and many of these players did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine. There was a local player who worked out for the Broncos at just such an event in 2019, yet the team did not draft him or add him as a priority free agent. Now, they could correct that mistake.

Andrew Wingard (JAX) – I attended Wingard’s pro day at the University of Wyoming campus before the draft. Then, I was excited to see Wingard get a chance to impress the Broncos in person at a local pro day. A high school star at Ralston Valley in Arvada, Wingard stayed close to home by attending Wyoming. The Broncos should have picked him up that year, but instead the Jacksonville Jaguars added him as an undrafted free agent.

During his time in the NFL, Wingard has been a quality defensive starter for the Jaguars (24-of-61 games started in four years) and a strong player on special teams. Wingard is smart and has the ability to play all over the field. While some are listed as “strong safety” or “free safety” in free agency, Wingard is a “safety” because he can play both positions. While I do like the younger talent at safety on the roster, Wingard has the perfect blend of experience and ability (for likely a good price tag) for what this team needs.

***

More Longhorns, Please

I liked when Sterns was drafted by the Broncos. He was a standout player in college for the Texas Longhorns, and Sterns splashed onto the college football scene with a great freshmen year. The Longhorns had a fine tradition of safeties at the time, and Sterns looked like the next good one from Austin. Injuries plagued his game after that, but it seems like he’s recaptured some of that former glory in the NFL. I wouldn’t mind if the Broncos ended up with the guy Sterns followed with the Longhorns to compete with Sterns for the starting job opposite Simmons.

Deshon Elliott (DET) – I hope Elliott is on the Broncos’ radar. He got a one-year contract from the Detroit Lions in 2022, but I like what he showed during his time with the Baltimore Ravens earlier in his career. Elliott was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in the 2018 NFL draft, and he was a 16-game starter for the Ravens in 2020 before missing all but six games with a torn pec and biceps in 2021. He was healthy for the most part in 2022, starting 13-of-14 games for the Lions.

Elliott has size, and he plays with a good nose for the ball. His instincts and football intelligence keep him around the play, and that’s why he earned slightly above average grades as both a run- and pass-defender. His 96 tackles were a career high for Elliott, and I feel he could push Sterns for the starting job – and perhaps win the gig – in 2023.

***

Other Options

Juan Thornhill (KC) – The Broncos should be considering Thornhill in free agency. First, he’s a talented player with a nose for the ball. Second, you could pluck him from the Super Bowl champions and your biggest division rival. Finally, Thornhill is a coverage player who can get to all points on the field – including as a pass-rusher.

Taylor Rapp (LAR) – There is no doubt that Rapp can do it all when healthy. His coverage skill is off the charts, and he only allowed a quarterback rating of 82.1 in 2022 (per PFF). As a run defender, Rapp does not shy away from getting his nose dirty. He will come up quickly to support the run, and he does a good job of bringing his man down with authority. Rapp is considered one of the top free agents at the position, and he may get a contract around $7 million annually with his new deal. It’s perhaps too much money for what the Broncos would want to spend at the position, but Rapp would be worth it.

Keanu Neal (TB) – During his seven-year career, Neal has played defensive back, safety, and middle linebacker. Obviously, the former top-20 pick (no.17 overall 2016 NFL draft) is one of the most versatile players in the league. Last year, on a one-year contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Neal was a strong safety who started eight games. He plays close to the line of scrimmage, and he’s not fooled by play-action fakes. Neal grades out positively as a rusher, which is a good sign for a player who will be 28-years old later this year.

***

