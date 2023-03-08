Glendale Police announce and explain why no charges against Ja Morant

NBA star Ja Morant won’t be charged with a crime after appearing to flash a gun in a Colorado gentleman’s club last week.

Glendale Police announced the news about the Memphis Grizzlies point guard on Wednesday afternoon.

In a lengthy press release, Glendale PD ultimately concluded “no one was threatened or menaced with the firearm and in fact no firearm was ever located.”

Just in: Glendale, Colorado police has closed its investigation into Grizzlies star Ja Morant with no charge or crime: “There was not enough available evidence to charge anyone with a crime.” Full release: pic.twitter.com/Ng0uYdoLpp — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 8, 2023

The department did confirm Morant was at Shotgun Willie’s when he went live on Instagram around 3:00 a.m. last Saturday and looked to show a gun to his followers. As you can read above, Glendale PD said that’s within the club’s lawful operating hours and they didn’t receive any calls or complaints about the incident.

The Grizzlies had lost to the Nuggets mere hours before the video was live-streamed. Memphis stayed in town for the night before traveling to Los Angeles the next day, and Morant took advantage of his extra time in the Mile High City.

Memphis eventually removed Morant from the team for two games and head coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday night there is no timetable for the 23-year-old to return to action. Morant said in a statement he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he plans to “take some time away to get help.”

This case, however, is now closed. We’ll see if it affects Morant’s return date as the Grizzlies battle with the rest of the Western Conference to try to catch the No. 1 seeded Nuggets.

(Update 3:50 p.m.) –

Despite escaping legal action, Morant will miss at least four more games for Memphis.

Ja Morant will remain away from Grizzlies for at least the next four games, team says. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 8, 2023

***