NUGGETS

Police investigating if NBA star Ja Morant broke Colorado gun laws

Mar 6, 2023, 12:55 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm
Ja Morant...
Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Ja Morant’s last NBA game for a while was likely played in Denver on Friday night.

After a loss to the Nuggets, Morant streamed on Instagram live and possibly flashed a gun while at Shotgun Willie’s gentleman’s club in Glendale, according to ESPN. Police are now investigating if the Memphis Grizzlies point guard broke any Colorado laws, according to a report from the Associated Press.

The Grizzlies told Morant to step away from the team, and coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday night that there is no timetable for the 23-year-old to return to action.

Morant sent out the video on his own Instagram account around 3 a.m. Saturday morning, showing off what looked to be a gun while at the Colorado night club. The video came hours after Memphis lost to the Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Morant has said in a statement that he takes “full responsibility” for his actions and that he plans to “take some time away to get help.”

The AP reports police in Colorado said they are investigating Morant’s actions from over the weekend.

Capt. Jamie Dillon told the AP that police did not receive any calls or complaints about Morant, but began investigating  Saturday after learning about the video.

ESPN reports the Glendale Police Department confirmed the incident took place at an establishment in Glendale, which is just outside of Denver. ESPN later sourced a report that placed Morant at Shotgun Willie’s at the time of the video’s filming.

While Colorado is an open-carry state for firearms, it is a class 2 misdemeanor in the state to possess a firearm while under the influence of alcohol.

It is also against NBA rules for players to possess a firearm while in team property or traveling on team business.

Last week a story from the Washington Post reported Morant punched a 17-year-old boy at a mall then flashed his gun.

Last month members of Morant’s close circle were investigated by the NBA after a member of the Pacers said they were followed home by somebody associated with the Grizzles point guard, eventually saying a red laser was trained on them.

Morant is a two-time All-Star playing in his fourth NBA season. The former second overall pick in the NBA Draft is scoring 27 points a game and adding eight assists. His flashy style has earned him a Nike signature shoe as his play has made him one of the league’s brightest young stars.

