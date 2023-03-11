Close
NUGGETS

Jamal Murray sets Nuggets all-time record for threes

Mar 10, 2023, 6:19 PM | Updated: 6:24 pm
Jamal Murray...
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

Jamal Murray said Wednesday was the day and then joked on Twitter afterward that it wasn’t. Well, Friday finally was the day.

Murray tied Will Barton’s franchise record for career threes made at 804 on Wednesday. Barton passed Jr Smith, who held the mark for years but falls now to No. 3 on the club’s list.

Murray’s record-setting three came on Friday, in the first quarter against the Spurs, Murray hit the 805th of his career and the most ever hit by anyone in a Nuggets uniform.

After eight seasons in Denver, Barton was traded for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ish Smith last summer. Caldwell-Pope is currently in line to have the best three-point shooting percentage season in franchise history.

Meanwhile Murray who his from the Toronto area and hit five threes against the Raptors on Monday, is now nearing his career-high numbers of points per game and threes shot and made per game he set just before his ACL tear His return to the court has seen the Blue Arrow continuously get better as the season has progressed.

