AVALANCHE

Avalanche trade for a center who once scored a goal to secure Stanley Cup

Mar 1, 2023, 11:35 AM | Updated: 11:44 am
(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche likely need another center to help push for a title in 2023.

On Wednesday, they made a move to address the position.

According to multiple reports, the Avs are acquiring Lars Eller from the Washington Capitals in return for a 2025 second-round pick. The veteran has been in the league for 14 years, scoring 160 goals and adding 204 assists. His most famous goal helped Washington secure a Stanley Cup, the game-winner against Vegas in Game 5 back in 2018.

Eller is getting older, turning 34 in a couple of months, but it still productive. He’s played in 60 games for the Capitals this year and has 16 points, netting nine goals and adding seven assists. It’s the Avalanche’s third move thus far before Friday’s NHL trade deadline.

GM Chris MacFarland and President Joe Sakic acquired depth goalie Keith Kinkaid from the Bruins and brought home defenseman Jack Johnson from the Blackhawks.

Head coach Jared Bednar called Eller a “solid, big, strong third-line center,” while talking to the media on Wednesday morning. And he adds yet another veteran and championship presence to a team that already possesses plenty of both.

