Sean Payton on adding Matt Patricia to Broncos staff: ‘I wouldn’t rule that out’

INDIANAPOLIS — Just because Matt Patricia didn’t get the Broncos’ defensive-coordinator job doesn’t mean he won’t be a part of Sean Payton’s staff.

While Payton noted it was “a little early” to say whether the former Lions head coach will latch on with the Broncos, the new head coach said that he would meet with Patricia at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“We just got here. He and I are going to talk this week. I wouldn’t rule that out, though,” Payton said.

Payton met Patricia last week, interviewing him for the defensive-coordinator position that went to Vance Joseph. Patricia most recently coached the Patriots’ offensive line and was involved in their play-calling.

But for most of his time with New England, he worked on the defensive side. That stint included six seasons as defensive coordinator (2012-17) before moving to Detroit for an ill-fated stint as its head coach.

“If that possibly came to fruition, it would be for a few things. I’d certainly want to talk to Vance and our defensive coaches.

“But I know Matt well enough to know how smart he is and what he can contribute. So, we’ll see.”

If Patricia came aboard, it would likely be with a title that involves being an “advisor.” It would also make things interesting on the defensive side, given his past — and relatively recent — success as a defensive play-caller in New England.

“He’s outstanding. I’ve known him a long time. We practiced against the Patriots. I think he’s extremely talented,” Payton said.

“So, that was easy. I knew right away that I wanted to interview Matt.”

***

