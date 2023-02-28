Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
BRONCOS

Sean Payton on adding Matt Patricia to Broncos staff: ‘I wouldn’t rule that out’

Feb 28, 2023, 11:40 AM
Sean Payton...
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
BY
Senior Broncos Writer

INDIANAPOLIS — Just because Matt Patricia didn’t get the Broncos’ defensive-coordinator job doesn’t mean he won’t be a part of Sean Payton’s staff.

While Payton noted it was “a little early” to say whether the former Lions head coach will latch on with the Broncos, the new head coach said that he would meet with Patricia at the NFL Scouting Combine.

“We just got here. He and I are going to talk this week. I wouldn’t rule that out, though,” Payton said.

Payton met Patricia last week, interviewing him for the defensive-coordinator position that went to Vance Joseph. Patricia most recently coached the Patriots’ offensive line and was involved in their play-calling.

But for most of his time with New England, he worked on the defensive side. That stint included six seasons as defensive coordinator (2012-17) before moving to Detroit for an ill-fated stint as its head coach.

“If that possibly came to fruition, it would be for a few things. I’d certainly want to talk to Vance and our defensive coaches.

“But I know Matt well enough to know how smart he is and what he can contribute. So, we’ll see.”

If Patricia came aboard, it would likely be with a title that involves being an “advisor.” It would also make things interesting on the defensive side, given his past — and relatively recent — success as a defensive play-caller in New England.

“He’s outstanding. I’ve known him a long time. We practiced against the Patriots. I think he’s extremely talented,” Payton said.

“So, that was easy. I knew right away that I wanted to interview Matt.”

***

Broncos

Dre'Mont Jones...
Andrew Mason

George Paton: Talks with Dre’Mont Jones’ agent are ‘very positive’ so far

Paton also said that the Broncos want to re-sign pending free-agent ILB Alex Singleton.
12 hours ago
Vic Fangio...
Will Petersen

Sean Payton reveals the plan was Vic Fangio at DC, why it didn’t happen

"Vic was supposed to be part of the plan, then you guys scared him away," Payton told the media at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis
12 hours ago
Garrett Bradbury...
Cecil Lammey

These free agent centers could help the Broncos improve this offseason

Lloyd Cushenberry has shown flashes at times for the Broncos, however PFF grades him as a below average center in this league
1 day ago
Sean Payton...
Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – February 27, 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: what is the most important thing about the NFL Scouting Combine, which players should the Broncos be looking at, why this is the most important draft for GM George Paton, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey
1 day ago
Kareem Hunt...
Will Petersen

The new Broncos RB coach worked with both Hunt, Montgomery in college

Lou Ayeni coached Kareem Hunt at Toledo and David Montgomery at Iowa State; both are now two of the top free agent RBs in the NFL
1 day ago
Joe Lombardi...
DMac

The grade is in for Sean Payton’s Broncos coaching staff hires

You can't escape the getting-to-know-you vibes that keep you awake all night at your first sleepover, but we do need to exercise patience
1 day ago
Sean Payton on adding Matt Patricia to Broncos staff: ‘I wouldn’t rule that out’