BRONCOS

Former special teams coach with Payton says he will “meet up” with old friend

Feb 16, 2023, 3:23 PM
Mike Westhoff...
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

As different reports swirl about the staff for new Broncos head coach Sean Payton, one unlikely candidate has taken to social media to discuss his future.

Mike Westhoff, who has more than 25 years of coaching experience as a special teams coordinator, is apparently headed to Denver to meet up with Payton. The two worked together in New Orleans in 2017 and 2018. Westhoff retired five years ago, but could he be pondering a return?

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis quoted Westhoff’s tweet and said “Sean Payton is an old friend. And Mike Westhoff is a former Saints special teams coordinator. Perhaps a role on Payton’s staff.”

Payton still needs an offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator and special team coordinator. Westhoff’s lengthy resume includes 15 seasons in that role with the Dolphins and 12 with the Jets. He worked with Rex Ryan in New York, who’s also a candidate for Denver DC.

At 75-years-old, the question isn’t Westhoff’s experience, but rather if he wants to do it. He’s been retired for quite some time, so it’d certainly be a lifestyle change. But if he’s up for the task, the Broncos could definitely do worse.

We’ll see how the meeting with his old friend shakes out.

