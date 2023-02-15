Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
ROCKIES

Colorado Rockies give Bud Black another year to skipper rudderless ship

Feb 15, 2023, 12:03 PM
Bud Black...
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies are giving Bud Black another year, well two more years actually, announcing a one-year contract extension through the 2024 season on Wednesday.

Black, 65, is one of the more successful managers in club history. Colorado’s seventh manager owns a 417-453, ranking third in wins and games managed. If he makes it to the end of his contract he will have managed the most games in franchise history.

Black led the Rockies to two Wildcard games, one win and a loss earlier in his tenure. He even high-pointed the Rockies to a tiebreaker game for the NL West crown. The last few years have gone off the rails as the talent on the club has dissipated.

Now with a high-water mark for the season of .500 ball, there’s no reason not to keep Black. He’s a good guy that happens to be really solid at his job. Is he the best manager ever? No. He also isn’t a hindrance, helping to coach some of the best pitching the club has ever seen over his time in purple.

At his worst, he might cost you a game or two over 162 contests, at his best he might win you a handful. The truth is, Black isn’t going to have much impact on the Rockies trajectory this coming season or next as they are deep into a rebuild while they refuse to actually rebuild.

Oddsmakers see the Rockies winning around 66 or 67 games this coming season, about the same as last year’s 68-win campaign, which was the fifth-worst season in franchise history.

Before the Rockies, Black led the Padres for parts of nine seasons, pushing his hometown team to 649 wins and earning an NL Manager of the Year honor in 2010. Black is the 66th person to manage over 1,000 big league wins.

Black was a really solid MLB pitcher, hurling for 15 years and winning a World Series with the Royals. He won another title as a pitching coach for the Angeles.

***

Rockies

Salavdor Perez...
Jake Shapiro

Dick Monfort makes his mediocre mission clear as he ridicules KC Royals

It's easy to make fun of the Colorado Rockies' Interstate-70 compatriots Kansas City Royals, it's what Dick Monfort did
10 days ago
Dexter Fowler...
Jake Shapiro

Former Rockies outfielder Dexter Fowler calls it a career

The best switch hitter in Rockies history is called it a career on Tuesday, Fowler shared on social media that he is retiring from baseball
16 days ago
Dick Monfort, Trevor Story...
Jake Shapiro

Colorado Rockies owner Dick Monfort’s five most memorable quotes

Recent Dick Monfort comments about the Colorado Rockies, got us thinking, what are the most memorable things the club's owner has said
17 days ago
dick monfort...
Will Petersen

Rockies owner Dick Monfort sets extremely mediocre bar for 2023 season

Speaking at an event in Greeley on Saturday morning, Monfort said he thinks the Rockies "can play .500 ball" during the 2023 season
19 days ago
DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 19: Todd Helton #17 of the Colorado Rockies plays defense against the St. Lo...
Will Petersen

Rockies legend Todd Helton comes agonizingly close to making Hall of Fame

Helton received 72.2 percent of the vote, and 75 percent is required for election; he came up just 11 votes short of making it in
23 days ago
Scott Oberg...
Jake Shapiro

Scott Oberg announces retirement from pitching, next chapter with Rockies

Scott Oberg was one of the best relievers for the Colorado Rockies when he last played is officially ending any hopes of returning the mound
1 month ago
Colorado Rockies give Bud Black another year to skipper rudderless ship