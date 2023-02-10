The top three traits the Broncos should look for in the trenches

We are in my favorite part of the year; draft season! This is the time of year that I travel around the country to see some of the best talent coming into the NFL at all-star games and pro days. It’s also at this time when I get to reach out to my contacts in the scouting community directly. Texting or phone calls during the year are fine, but meeting in person and chopping it up over dinner and drinks is much, much better.

I am also in the film room. This year, I’m going to take you inside my process here on Denver Sports. I will be fully prepared for the NFL Draft once again, and I promise to give you the most insight into the draft of anyone in the Denver media. I’m not going to hit on every player, and I learn more from my misses than my hits, but I promise that nobody is going to work harder to find out as much as possible about this draft class.

Before we get to the individual player reports, I am first going to go over some of the most important skills I’m looking for at each position. This comes from studying this game professionally for nearly 20 years, film breakdown, and talking with scouts and GMs around the league.

So, what am I looking for when watching offensive linemen? Here are my top three attributes for the position.

***

Understanding of Leverage

The No. 1 skill set I look for when watching offensive linemen is an understanding of leverage. This is why former wrestlers make for great players up front. There is an old saying “the low man wins” and that’s mostly true when it comes to the trenches. I’m not going to say leverage means “low pad level” because it’s more than that.

You can be low, you should be low, but you also should be able to take the brunt of the first move without giving away your leverage. Like a wrestler, you need to contort your body to react to what an opponent is trying to do to you. In addition to absorbing that first blow, you also must be ready to push back and establish dominance.

It’s not just your leverage either. You need to understand how your opponent is exposing himself to a counter move after first contact is initiated. The best in the business, like Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce can use leverage in multiple ways. It’s almost like he’s waiting patiently to strike, and when you get out of position, Kelce will use the perfect move to get you off balance.

Kelce reaching a shade to his left & right 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xyyttLu9L4 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 2, 2021

When a player understands leverage, it can be very frustrating for a defender trying to get through him on the way to the ball. A player doesn’t have to be the strongest or the fastest or the most athletic. However, if he knows how to use his leverage then he can make plays others cannot.

***

Intelligence

On the interior of the offensive line, I need a smart player. It helps across the line, but when I’m studying IOL I want to get a sense of their football intelligence. I think this trait can come through in a variety of ways.

I’m mainly looking for how they do when asked to do more than one thing. Offensive line play is not just engaging with one man. Often, players will be asked to chip, combo block, pull and hit a moving target, etc. I want a player who can do these tasks smoothly and efficiently. You’ve got to be light on your feet, and you have to keep your head clear when going up against defenders who are twisting and stunting.

I want a player on the outside at tackle who shows intelligence by anticipating moves from elite pass-rushers on the edge. You’ll get one move, but that can be set up for the second move by the best. Smart tackles will be able to counter these moves, sometimes with athleticism or power, but the best tackles counter this with their brain. It’s like they already know what a player is going to throw at them after the first move based on depth.

I want a player who understands the “why” of a play call. Everything starts up front, and when you have smart players who know what they’re doing and what everyone else is supposed to do – then you’ll have the best success.

***

Athleticism

Offensive linemen are athletes. In fact, they’re some of the smartest and most athletic players on a football team. This is a misconception by some, but not with me. I know these big men have to move and battle more than any other position on the field. That’s why athleticism is paramount for me when watching film.

They’re usually the largest players on the field, and they’re going up against large men as well on the defensive line. However, when guards and centers must pull, they are going against smaller defenders like linebackers and safeties. If they’re not athletic, these smaller players can get around them with ease. There are times when offensive linemen have to get a cornerback in the open field, and they certainly have their athleticism tested in this matchup.

Tackles have to face the best athletes on the field – pass rushers. Show me an athletic tackle, and you can teach him footwork, hand-fighting, and awareness. Show me a tackle who lacks athleticism, and he is going to struggle in the NFL. Many college tackles who are not athletic enough for the position in the pros must move inside to guard.

Trent Williams in motion is a cheat code!!! 😩🤣😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/0bYOiwvtkU — WeAreBigGuys (@WeAreBigGuys) January 23, 2022

I want to see a big man move. Watching the offensive linemen move is one of the most fun things about scouting the position.

***

Summary

There are so many things that go into playing on the offensive line. I’ve only highlighted three attributes, but there are so many more to look for. If you notice, the attributes I listed are more nuanced than other positions. Yes, athleticism is somewhat general but I think anticipation and footwork and flexibility are part of that too. This is where the nuance comes into play.

If these three attributes are there, other things can make a prospect even better. I love when there is some nasty to a player’s game. I don’t want nice guys in the trenches, I want players who will play right up to the echo of the whistle. I want players who will set the tone for a team. Football is the most physical sport, and the offensive line will emphasize the toughness of the overall team.

***

