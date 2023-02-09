Cale Makar to miss multiple games for Avs after blindside hit in Pittsburgh

The Colorado Avalanche will visit the place they won the Stanley Cup on Thursday night.

The Avs are in Tampa Bay, ready for their first matchup of this season with the Lightning. Colorado dismissed Tampa in six games last year to win the best trophy in sports.

However, the 2022 Conn Smythe winner won’t be joining his teammates. Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is out a minimum of two games after a vicious blindside hit in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Cale Makar is out for the rest of the trip. Head injury stemming from the Jeff Carter play. — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) February 9, 2023

Head coach Jared Bednar announced the news after morning skate in Florida; Makar wasn’t spotted on the ice by reporters. He’ll also miss Saturday’s game against the Panthers, with his first chance to return on Tuesday back at Ball Arena. Ironically, that game is also against the Lightning.

Injuries in hockey happen, but this was a dirty one. Makar took a nasty blindside shot from Penguins center Jeff Carter late in the third period. He briefly left the game, but returned for overtime. Colorado lost, 2-1.

Somehow, the NHL Department of Player Safety decided Carter’s actions weren’t worthy of discipline, even though the video is ugly. The Athletic’s Peter Baugh is reporting Makar woke up “not feeling great” on Wednesday morning. The Avs won’t say it, but he almost assuredly has a concussion.

Colorado plays Pittsburgh at home on March 22 — a game to circle — because they’ll likely seek revenge on Carter with the league refusing to handle it. For now, the Avalanche suffer the consequences, missing one of their best players in a huge game.

***