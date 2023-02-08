Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect
AVALANCHE

Report: “Don’t expect a suspension” after Avs’ Cale Makar takes a nasty hit

Feb 8, 2023, 11:12 AM
Cale Makar...
(Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
(Photo by Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
BY
Denver Sports Analyst

The Avalanche lost to the Penguins 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday night.

That result was lousy enough, as Colorado blew a 1-0 lead late in the third period then couldn’t convert on a rare 4-on-3 power-play in OT before Pittsburgh ultimately won it.

But something else that happened in the game was a bigger story, and it appears Avs’ defenseman Cale Makar won’t be getting any justice.

Early in the third period, Makar took a nasty blindside hit from Penguins center Jeff Carter. He briefly went down on the ice and then had to go down the tunnel and back to the Colorado locker room. Luckily, he’d return to the game, but that doesn’t make this less difficult to watch.

After the game, head coach Jared Bednar was blunt about what he saw, while the referees seemed to give Makar a fairly questionable explanation for why no penalty was called.

“Pretty blindside,” Makar told Peter Baugh of The Athletic. “The ref said apparently we ran into each other, but I don’t know how that’s possible. He was coming down the ice.”

And this is where it gets even more frustrating. On Wednesday morning, Baugh reported the NHL Department of Player Safety reviewed the hit and likely won’t be suspending Carter.

You can watch that video 100 times, and it is indeed a collision. But it’s a collision that Carter initiates with a blindside hit. It absolutely should’ve been a penalty during the game, and now it should be at least a fine, and probably a suspension for Carter.

It sounds like neither of those will happen, which is unfortunate. The only piece of good news is Makar appears to be okay, but that doesn’t mean what Carter did is acceptable. Or that the next player he does that against will walk away unscathed.

***

Avalanche

Cale Makar...
Will Petersen

Cale Makar to miss multiple games for Avs after blindside hit in Pittsburgh

The NHL Department of Player Safety decided Jeff Carter's hit against Makar wasn't worthy of discipline, even though the video is ugly
20 hours ago
Avs fans...
Jake Shapiro

Avalanche jack up playoff ticket prices, gouge fans after title

As the prices of eggs, health insurance and just about everything else increase due to corporate greed, KSE is following suit with Avs tickets
8 days ago
Gabriel Landeskog...
Will Petersen

Finally, a “tentative” plan for the return of Avs captain Gabriel Landeskog

On Friday, Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar provided the good news the captain could begin skating in Denver after the All-Star break
14 days ago
Matt Nieto...
Will Petersen

Avalanche make a trade with Sharks, bring old friend Matt Nieto back home

Nieto's been a depth piece for San Jose, tallying eight goals and seven assists in 45 games; he played 251 games in his first stint with the Avs
16 days ago
Colorado Avalanche goal...
Will Petersen

While people were counting out the Avs, they found their championship fire

The sky is the limit for the Avalanche after ripping off five wins in a row, and all that chatter about back-to-back titles is completely fair game
17 days ago
Cale Makar...
Will Petersen

It wasn’t just a rest night, because Avs defenseman Cale Makar is out again

The good news is Makar skated this morning, so it's not a serious injury; Jared Bednar told reporters he has a shot to play tomorrow night in Seattle
21 days ago
Report: “Don’t expect a suspension” after Avs’ Cale Makar takes a nasty hit