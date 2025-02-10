Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Is Bo Nix already pushing toward one of the top two QB tiers? One prominent national analyst says yes

Feb 10, 2025, 6:58 PM | Updated: 6:59 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

NEW ORLEANS — Bo Nix isn’t in the first tier of quarterbacks — a group that includes NFL MVP Josh Allen, three-time Super Bowl winner Patrick Mahomes, two-time MVP Josh Allen and Cincinnati Pro Bowler Joe Burrow.

But is he in the second tier? The level of quarterbacks with which you can win, which includes Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts of Philadelphia, Green Bay’s Jordan Love, Detroit’s Jared Goff, Houston’s C.J. Stroud, Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, to name a few?

“He’s knocking on that door for that second tier,” NFL on Fox’s Peter Schrager said recently. “If Jayden Daniels doesn’t have the best rookie season ever, we’re doing all these flips about Bo Nix right now.”

 

View on Threads

 

Among the national-media cognoscenti on hand for Super Bowl LIX last week, the mention of Bo Nix brought about optimistic reactions — some due to the performance of the young quarterback, and for others the relationship Nix has with Sean Payton.

One such response came from Terry Bradshaw, who spoke with Payton last week.

“I knew if Sean drafted him … Sean knew he could coach this kid,” Bradshaw said. “So when Sean drafted him, I thought, ‘Oh boy, that’s good. That’s going to be good.’

“And it sure enough was.”

The numbers back up Nix approaching that second tier after a rough start. From October onward, Nix ranked 12th among 34 eligible quarterbacks in EPA/play — at 0.172 — and 14th in completion percentage over expected (CPOE) at 2.1. His composite CPOE/EPA-per-play figure was 12th — which, by the way, was ahead of Daniels from October onward.

That’s not too shabby.

“Awesome,” Schrager said of Nix’s rookie season, adding that when it came to pushing toward the NFL’s top tiers, “he could be in that conversation.”

Perhaps Nix is already there.

