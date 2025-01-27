Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos staff gets raided again as NFL team eyes new coordinator

Jan 27, 2025, 1:32 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos look to be losing yet another member of their staff as pass game coordinator John Morton is headed to Detroit and the Lions are likely to hire him for their open offensive coordinator gig, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Morton was hired by the Broncos in the winter of 2023 and has been the team’s pass game coordinator for the past two seasons. He has 21 years of NFL coaching experience across six clubs, last working for the Lions as an offensive assistant in 2022. He also had the same role in Las Vegas (2019-21) after a spell with the Jets (2017) as their offensive coordinator. He got that gig after two stints with the Saints (2006, ’15-16), some time with the 49ers (2011-14) and Raiders (1997-2004) as well as a few years at USC between.

The 55-year-old is from the suburbs of Detroit and played wide receiver at Western Michigan then later in the Canadian Football League.

The Broncos, who could barely score before Morton got to Denver, went from 18 touchdowns thrown to 28 last season. The team improved again by tossing 30 this fall, all the while swapping out accomplished veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for rookie Bo Nix. Behind Bo and with Morton the Bronocs had a very respectable offense despite not much cap space to acquire talent around the first-year slinger. Backed by a good offensive line and veteran pass-catcher Courtland Sutton, the Broncos were able to ride strong defense to a 10-7 record.

John Morton latest Broncos coach to leave

Now Morton joins Dan Campbell in Detroit. The Lions who one of the best teams in football this past fall. Campbell lost both of his coordinators to head coaching jobs with Morton’s predecessor Ben Johnson now leading the Bears. Chicago hired Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle to be their new offensive coordinator. And the Lions’ defensive coordinator from this past season Aaron Glenn is in charge of the Jets, where he’s joined by former Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey, who will serve as their general manager.

All in all it’s a positive sign that Sean Payton continues to surround himself with respect minds that other NFL teams are ready to promote into bigger roles.

