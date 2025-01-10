Sean Payton calls Broncos ‘close-knit’ in final message before Bills

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton believes in his team.

That much has been obvious all year, as he guided them to a 10-7 record and their first playoff berth since 2015. Some folks called this roster the worst in the NFL during the preseason. Others projected them to win five or six games.

But throughout the fall and into the winter, they’ve made believers not just in Denver but around the country.

On Friday, in his final press conference before the showdown with the Bills this weekend, Payton discussed why this season has gone so well and how that could benefit the Broncos in Buffalo.

“This is a close-knit team. You go on the road, and I always says ‘if you don’t recognize them, they’re not for us.’ Forget the hat they’re wearing,” Payton said.

Basically, it’s us against the world. Highmark Stadium should be rocking, as Bills Mafia desperately seeks the first win on their path to an elusive Lombardi Trophy.

But that’s Buffalo’s problem, not Denver’s. Payton likes the bond his team has developed over the last six months.

“That’s built through these moments and experiences and respect for each other. It’s built because there’s been a journey, it hasn’t been easy. It’s built week by week,” Payton said.

His last message to the media is perhaps one he’ll also share with the Broncos players. It’s a bit cliche, but it’s also the truth.

“And then when you start playing for each other, then you got something. Not wanting to let your teammate down,” Payton said.

With that, Sean Payton left the podium and got ready to board a plane to Western New York. Denver and Buffalo is fewer than two days away, and we’ll see if this close-knit group of Broncos players can shock the NFL world.