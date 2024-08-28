The public loves the Denver Broncos to go over 5.5 wins this year

The Denver Broncos win total is set at over / under 5.5 for the 2024 season.

And the public seemingly loves this team to get to at least 6-11, if not better.

John Ewing, who does data and PR at a popular sportsbook, shared this interesting nugget on Wednesday morning, with 93 percent of folks thinking the over is the play.

.@Broncos OVER 5.5 wins – most bet win total at #BetMGM 93% of bets are on the OVER pic.twitter.com/rBrOCYYYIz — John Ewing (@johnewing) August 28, 2024

It makes some sense, but more than nine out of every 10 bettors being on the over is an overwhelming majority.

The Broncos are coming off a perfect preseason in which they went 3-0 and produced some beatdowns. Denver beat Green Bay 27-2 and Arizona 38-12. They also handled Indianapolis 34-30, showing it wasn’t hard to score points.

And of course this is people buying into rookie QB Bo Nix working with head coach Sean Payton. Nix produced points on six of his seven drives this preseason, with the only failure coming on a fumble by tight end Lucas Krull, that obviously wasn’t Nix’s fault.

Still, the Broncos being the most bet on over in the NFL according to Ewing is definitely eye-opening. Clearly the public thinks there’s big value on Denver, and the line is too low. However, sportsbooks haven’t moved the number up to six wins or 6.5, so they feel comfortable with 5.5 being the sweet spot.

We’ll see how it all shakes out over the next few months, as the fun begins in Seattle in just 11 short days.