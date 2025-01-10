Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Travis Kelce denies KC intentionally lost to Broncos ‘I ain’t scared’

Jan 10, 2025, 1:49 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos had three chances to clinch a playoff berth but they didn’t get their 10th and final win until Week 18 against a Kansas City Chiefs team only playing backups.

The 38-0 drubbing by Denver to end their postseason drought has led to some speculation, especially from the Cincinnati area, that the Chiefs threw the game to help their AFC West rival. As crazy as it sounds, some Bengals fans—and even players—feel that’s the truth because their team was extremely hot and they’ve won a playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium in the past. Leading even more to the theory for some is that if the Broncos or if the Bengals would’ve been able to pull the upset in Buffalo, they’ll head to Kansas City next—meaning the Chiefs had a small say in who they might play in the Divisional Round.

Star Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is calling hogwash on the whole theory.

“I ain’t scared of f***ing nobody. I wanted them in the f***ing playoffs. “I want to slay every dragon one by one, like Mortal Kombat. I don’t even want this to be like we play the lowest seed. Just give me the best teams,” Kelcee said on his New Heights Podcast. “AFC, NFC, give me all of them, Mortal Kombat style. I’ll go through every f***ing one of them just giving them my best f***ing effort. I ain’t scared of a single soul, man.”

Kelcee didn’t play last Sunday and neither did stud quarterback Patrick Mahomes as Andy Reid pulled the plug on all of his big-name players. KC had nothing to gain with a win besides pride in their I-70 rivals.

“I’ll play the (Bengals) at the Walmart parking lot,” Kelce elaborated. “I don’t give a sh*t. We can have our own game in the offseason where we really duke it out. Listen, I love competing against the greatest. The Bengals were a fun-ass team to watch there towards the end of the season, and it’s a shame they didn’t make it in the playoffs, because they would have made the playoffs that much crazier and that much more fun.”

Well, maybe that quote will be hung up in Broncos Country if Denver can stun Buffalo. The way Kelce makes it sound is that he thought more of the Bengals who missed the playoffs than the Broncos who made it.

Nonetheless, Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt disagreed with Kelce’s thoughts, saying on Instagram that they were “cap”—which means lies.

Broncos fans won’t care too much about it as both the Broncos and Bengals had 18 weeks of the season to prove who was better and Denver finished with more wins, despite the head-to-head battle going down as an overtime loss.

