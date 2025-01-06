Broncos end their nine-year playoff drought, punch playoff ticket

The long nightmare is over, Broncos Country. For the first time in nine years, the Broncos are back in the playoffs!

Denver’s 38-0 victory at home against Kansas City on Sunday ended the second-longest postseason-drought in the NFL; only the Jets have been on the outside looking in longer than the Broncos. It’s been a painful stretch, one of the worst in the history of the storied franchise.

The low points have been well-chronicled, as the team has sputtered since winning Super Bowl 50. They’ve changed head coaches four times, finally finding the answer in Sean Payton. They’ve started 14 different quarterbacks, with Bo Nix becoming the first person capable of filling Peyton Manning’s shoes.

That’s all ancient history now. The future is bright. And the present involves a trip to the NFL Playoffs.

Now, the Broncos are focused on getting the best seed they can. They finished the season at 10-7, earning the No. 7 seed in the AFC. As a result, they’ll travel to Buffalo for a showdown with the Bills on wild card weekend.

The fact that this topic is now part of the conversation is a little hard to believe. After all, most prognosticators had the Broncos amongst the worst teams in the NFL heading into the season. They’re over/under was only 5.5 wins on the season.

But here they are, playoff bound for the first time in nearly a decade. And based on the way they got there, with a proven head coach and a young, up-and-coming roster, they could be be there for years to come.

The nightmare is over. Now, it’s time to start dreaming, Broncos Country.

