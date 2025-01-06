Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos QB Bo Nix keeps receipts, Denver ‘doubled’ projected wins

Jan 5, 2025, 6:25 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

You better believe Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix knew what the “experts” were saying before the season.

The Broncos destroyed the backups from the Kansas City Chiefs 38-0 on Sunday afternoon, clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2015.

And with a tidy 10-7 record, Denver crushed their expectations from this past spring and summer. The wise guys in Las Vegas had the Broncos over / under win total at 5.5 games. Even if he didn’t share it throughout the season, Nix made it very clear he was aware of that number.

The young quarterback kept receipts.

“It’s funny, we kind of doubled what a lot of people thought we were going to win, so it goes to show a lot of talk preseason, but you don’t have to be be what people say you’re going to be,” Nix said.

That was certainly the case for the Broncos this year. Nix finished things off with a bang, throwing for 321 yards and four touchdowns. He only had three incompletions all day and made some history in the process.

Still, Nix pointed to his teammates as the reason for success, and knows this group is a tight one both on the field and in the locker room.

“We have a really good team. We have a lot of guys that are all competitive, all work hard, all close-knit. We’ve got a lot of good relationships on this team you can really feel, and watch the love for one another that we’ve got,” Nix said.

That love is sending the No. 7 seeded Broncos to face the No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills in the first-round of the postseason. It will be a challenge, but Nix has bigger dreams than just making the dance.

“Our goal wasn’t just to make the playoffs, even though it hadn’t been done in awhile. It’s for a lot more than that. We’re excited about the opportunity. We know it’s going to be tough, but we’ve got a game to play,” Nix said.

It’ll be the next (and hopefully not final) chapter in a wildly successful rookie season for Bo Nix. And he’s aware, people didn’t think this could happen.

