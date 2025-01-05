Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Bo Nix sets Broncos franchise record with insane TD grab

Jan 5, 2025, 3:47 PM | Updated: 3:49 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

DENVER—Bo Nix has thrown more consecutive completions to start a game than any other Denver Broncos quarterback, getting hot as the sun just as the team needed a win to clinch a playoff berth.

The craziest part of Nix’s hot streak might be the 17th completion to set the record, which will go down as a three-yard touchdown grab by Devaughn Vele. Though the former Utah Ute was not the first, nor the second person to touch the pigskin. The will tip-drill to keep Nix perfect more importantly put the Broncos up 21-0 on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nix hit one more pass to Courtland Sutton before throwing a ball that hit the dirt. Nix threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns on his perfect 18-for-18 run. The rookie quarterback has also run seven times for 47 yards in the must-win game for Denver.

Meanwhile, the rookie Vele has also been a nice surprise by catching 37 passes for 425 yards and two touchdowns coming into Sunday. The 27-year-old was a seventh-round pick.

Nix has an outside shot at Rookie of the Year, coming into Sunday with 3,454 yards passing and 25 touchdowns to 12 picks. He’s also run for another 383 yards and four touchdowns. Nix’s great season has led the Broncos to a 9-7 record on the verge of the team’s first 10-win season since the franchise’s Super Bowl campaign in 2015.

With the Broncos leading 24-0 at halftime against the KC backups, it looks like Nix’s near perfect half will get the Broncos to the playoffs by way of the seven seed.

Denver Broncos

Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarte...

Jake Shapiro

Courtland Sutton hits big contract bonus in Broncos Week 18 game

Courtland Sutton literally made a $500,000 catch for the Denver Broncos against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday

6 minutes ago

Chiefs inactives include Travis Kelce...

Andrew Mason

Chiefs inactives include Mahomes, Kelce

The Broncos will line up against a Chiefs team that has one of the most star-studded inactive lists ever seen.

3 hours ago

Broncos will face Carson Wentz, not Patrick Mahomes...

Andrew Mason

Carson Wentz won’t lack for motivation against Broncos

Kansas City's fill-in quarterback, nine-year veteran Carson Wentz, has plenty of motivation as he looks to revive his career.

14 hours ago

Bengals QB Joe Burrow impacts Broncos playoff hopes...

Andrew Mason

Broncos now face do-or-die situation against Chiefs

The Bengals took down the Steelers on Saturday night, closing the Broncos' back door to the postseason for good.

19 hours ago

Broncos RB Tyler Badie...

Andrew Mason

Broncos won’t activate Tyler Badie from IR for Week 18

Broncos RB Tyler Badie will not be activated for Sunday's game as he continues working his way toward a potential return.

1 day ago

Sean Payton...

Andrew Mason

Why Sean Payton knows this is a Broncos season to remember

Sean Payton turned reflective Friday as he noted through the example of the team photo that this year's Broncos are special.

2 days ago

Bo Nix sets Broncos franchise record with insane TD grab