Bo Nix sets Broncos franchise record with insane TD grab

DENVER—Bo Nix has thrown more consecutive completions to start a game than any other Denver Broncos quarterback, getting hot as the sun just as the team needed a win to clinch a playoff berth.

The craziest part of Nix’s hot streak might be the 17th completion to set the record, which will go down as a three-yard touchdown grab by Devaughn Vele. Though the former Utah Ute was not the first, nor the second person to touch the pigskin. The will tip-drill to keep Nix perfect more importantly put the Broncos up 21-0 on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bo Nix was trying to go to Adam Trautman…

The ball gets tipped THREE times…

Then Devaughn Vele comes up with the @Broncos TD! 📺: #KCvsDEN on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/Df7tchDooL — NFL (@NFL) January 5, 2025

Bo Nix sets a franchise record for most consecutive completions at the start of the game with 17. No. 17 is the craziest of all, as he rolls out, throws toward Adam Trautman in the end zone and sees Devaughn Vele dive for the deflected catch and score. Broncos 21, KC 0 — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) January 5, 2025

Nix hit one more pass to Courtland Sutton before throwing a ball that hit the dirt. Nix threw for 215 yards and three touchdowns on his perfect 18-for-18 run. The rookie quarterback has also run seven times for 47 yards in the must-win game for Denver.

Meanwhile, the rookie Vele has also been a nice surprise by catching 37 passes for 425 yards and two touchdowns coming into Sunday. The 27-year-old was a seventh-round pick.

Nix has an outside shot at Rookie of the Year, coming into Sunday with 3,454 yards passing and 25 touchdowns to 12 picks. He’s also run for another 383 yards and four touchdowns. Nix’s great season has led the Broncos to a 9-7 record on the verge of the team’s first 10-win season since the franchise’s Super Bowl campaign in 2015.

With the Broncos leading 24-0 at halftime against the KC backups, it looks like Nix’s near perfect half will get the Broncos to the playoffs by way of the seven seed.