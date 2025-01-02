Three Broncos named to Pro Bowl Games

The Denver Broncos did slightly better in the fan voting than they did when player and coach votes came into play for the Pro Bowl Games. But that didn’t keep them from having multiple players selected for the NFL’s annual all-star celebration.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and cornerback Pat Surtain II were selected to return to the weekend, while edge rusher Nik Bonitto earned his first career selection. All were selected as starters for the AFC, with Mims earning the nod as a punt returner.

Mims has earned the honor in each of his first two seasons. That makes him only the second Bronco to be a Pro Bowler in his first two campaigns, the other being Von Miller in the 2011 and 2012 seasons.

Meanwhile, Surtain has gone three years in succession and becomes the fifth Broncos cornerback in team history to be a Pro Bowler in three-consecutive seasons, joining a star-studded group that includes Louis Wright, Champ Bailey, Aqib Talib and Chris Harris Jr.

Bonitto is a first-time selection after his breakthrough season, which has seen 11.5 sacks. He posted those takedowns in a 12-game flurry from Week 3 through Week 15.

The list of alternates for the event includes eight Broncos:

Defensive end Zach Allen

Left tackle Garett Bolles

Fullback Michael Burton

Long snapper Mitchell Fraboni

Safety Brandon Jones

Placekicker Wil Lutz

Right guard Quinn Meinerz

Quarterback Bo Nix

Meinerz led AFC guards in fan voting, but came up short of his first career Pro Bowl once player and coaching votes were tallied.

Alternates move up less frequently in recent years since the NFL changed the week from having an actual game to it being a competition that includes events such as flag football, dodgeball and tug-of-war.

A notable ex-Broncos player to make the roster was Cleveland wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, who was selected as a starter for the AFC side. Jeudy has career highs in receptions and receiving yardage and had the best night of his career at the Broncos’ expense on Dec. 2.

The Pro Bowl Games will take place at 1 p.m. MST on Sunday, Feb. 2 in Orlando. There will also be a skills competition on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. MST.