Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

COLORADO AVALANCHE

Mackenzie Blackwood has a sweet new Avs mask, honors a legend

Dec 30, 2024, 5:51 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche have their goalie for a while and he finally has a mask to match his new team.

The Avs shipped out struggling backstop Alexandar Georgiev to the San Jose Sharks. They swapped out the three-season member of the Avalanche for the also 28-year-old Mackenzie Blackwood. The former top prospect has bounced around a bit but seems to have found a home in Denver, already signing him to a big five-year extension.

Blackwood has played in five games with the Avs since the trade earlier this month, stopping 142 of the 151 shots he’s faced. That’s a 94% save percentage which has led Colorado to a 4-1 record.

But the new goalie has done all of this while still rocking a Sharks mask. A strange quirk of the NHL is that goalies customize their own equipment, which means they’ll match it to the team they play for. So if there’s a midseason move, the player often doesn’t have enough time to get new gear before playing for his new team. That leaves the goalie on a new team with old gear.

Blackwood will finally be switching out the green for burgundy and blue when he next plays for the Avs.

The mask, shared on social media, is “The Rocky Mountains Reckoning” with burgundy peaks on a wintery blue background. There’s also a Howler-looking figure on the side, which is in tribute to Patrick Roy,

Roy rocked a similar look when he starred for the Avs, helping the team to two Stanley Cups. So shoutout Blackwood, that’s a solid way to endear himself to Colorado fans. Which maybe shouldn’t be so surprising since he grew up a fan of the Avalanche.

Colorado Avalanche

Mackenzie Blackwood Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Avalanche make major investment in Blackwood, ink long extension

The Avalanche announced Mackenzie Blackwood has inked a five-year extension to be the starting goalie in Colorado for years to come

3 days ago

Avs Casey Mittelstadt...

Will Petersen

Avs have nearly as many losses at home this year as all of last year

The Avs went 31-9-1 at Ball Area last season; just one more regulation loss this year and they'll match their total from 2023-24

17 days ago

Mackenzie Blackwood...

Will Petersen

New goalie Mackenzie Blackwood grew up an Avs, Joe Sakic fan

"This was my favorite team growing up, so a little nostalgia there for me," new Avs goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood said on Thursday

18 days ago

Mikko Rantanen...

Will Petersen

Mikko Rantanen gets his third hat trick of the year, Avs now rolling

The Avs have played 30 games this season, and forward Mikko Rantanen now has three hat tricks after what he did on Tuesday in Pittsburgh

20 days ago

Alexandar Georgiev Avalanche...

Will Petersen

Avalanche did what had to be done, it was time for Georgiev to go

It's usually not personal in sports, and it isn't in this case, but the Avalanche did what had to be done by trading Alexandar Georgiev

21 days ago

Mackenzie Blackwood Avalanche goalie trade...

Will Petersen

Avalanche make another goalie trade, ship Georgiev out of town

The Avalanche have made another goalie trade, acquiring Mackenzie Blackwood from the Sharks and shipping Alexandar Georgiev out of town

21 days ago

Mackenzie Blackwood has a sweet new Avs mask, honors a legend