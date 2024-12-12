New goalie Mackenzie Blackwood grew up an Avs, Joe Sakic fan

New Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is excited to be joining the team.

And he’s even more thrilled, because the Avs were his favorite squad growing up.

Blackwood met with the Colorado media on Thursday for the first time, and talked about this opportunity. He’s going from one of the worst teams in the NHL in the San Jose Sharks to one of the best in the Avalanche.

“Really excited because this is a really good hockey club. Lot of great players, great organization. It’s first class all the way, that’s huge. And you know, this was my favorite team growing up, so a little nostalgia there for me too. Very cool,” Blackwood said.

Of course, the logical follow up question: Who was your favorite player?

“Joe Sakic,” Blackwood said with a laugh while also putting his hands in the air in a playful manner. Almost like, who else could it be?

Yes, Sakic was incredible when Blackwood was growing up, but in a twist of fate Sakic is now the Avalanche’s president and helped make the trade for Blackwood, along with GM Chris MacFarland. Colorado sent Alexandar Georgiev out of town, ready for a fresh start in between the pipes with Blackwood.

Still, he’s not feeling the pressure going to a Stanley Cup contender from a team that almost assuredly won’t make the playoffs.

“You want to win, you want to perform your best, but at the end of the day I’m still doing the same job, just in a different spot. So for me, not really too much has to change. I just go out there and continue to do what I’m doing,” Blackwood said.

It’s a cool full circle moment for Mackenzie Blackwood coming to Colorado after the Avalanche were his favorite team growing up. Now, he’ll hope to bring a championship (or two) to Denver, just like Sakic did.