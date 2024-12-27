Close
COLORADO AVALANCHE

Avalanche make major investment in Blackwood, ink long extension

Dec 27, 2024, 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:09 am

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

New Colorado Avalanche goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood is here to stay.

The Avalanche acquired Blackwood from the San Jose Sharks earlier this month, in exchange for the struggling Alexandar Georgiev. Other pieces were involved, but the major headline was Blackwood was in and Georgiev was out.

But considering Blackwood was on the final year of his contract, that made some fans nervous. It’s an issue no more.

On Friday, the Avalanche announced Blackwood has inked a five-year extension to be the starting goalie in Colorado for years to come.

Multiple reports say the deal is worth $5.25 million annually, a reasonable contract dished out by Avs GM Chris MacFarland, and nice long-term security for Blackwood and his family.

“When we acquired Mackenzie a few weeks ago, we wanted to let him get to Denver, get acclimated to his new team, new city and then in due time we’d reach out to him and his representatives,” MacFarland said in a release from the team. “We are thrilled to get this deal done now and have Mackenzie under contract for the next six years.”

In his four games with Colorado since being acquired from San Jose on his Dec. 9, Blackwood has a 3-1-0 record with a 2.03 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. He’s been a breath of fresh air for a team that desperately needed it in net. 

“As I said when we acquired him, we feel like Mackenzie has just gotten better and better every year and he has come in and done a great job with us in his first few starts. He’s a big body, athletic goaltender who is still young and still growing as a goaltender.  Stylistically, he has fit really well with how we play and has been a perfect fit in our dressing room as well,” MacFarland continued. 

The Avalanche totally remade their goalie room on the fly early this season, also trading backup Justus Annunen for Scott Wedgewood. The duo seems like an instant upgrade, making Colorado Stanley Cup contenders once again.

And now Blackwood can hopefully provide stability at the position for years and years to come.

