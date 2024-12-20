Bo Nix ‘frustrated’ after Broncos have fast start then go quiet in L.A.

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix and the offense were rolling on Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

And then they weren’t.

Nix and the Broncos scored three touchdowns on their first three drives to take a 21-10 lead, then accounted for a six lousy points the rest of the way. Denver fell 34-27 to L.A. and failed to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015.

After the devastating loss, Nix was asked how he thought the offense performed overall. He harped on what we all saw, the fast start was great, but the rest of the way wasn’t nearly enough.

“Good and bad, we left some opportunities out there. First three drives, 21 points, and then kind of stalled. Only three the rest of the game. We’ve got to look at why that was the case,” Nix said.

The Broncos actually got six, but a Wil Lutz field goal to take the score from 34-24 to 34-27 with 57 seconds left hardly mattered. Denver couldn’t recover an onside kick, and they’re now 9-6 on the season, tied with the Chargers. However because Los Angeles beat the Broncos twice, they hold the tiebreaker in the AFC standings.

“Just frustrated. The difference in our two games with them has been seven points and just got to find a way to get the ball in the end zone one more time. That’s the frustrating part, the margin of error is one touchdown,” Nix said.

Earning a postseason spot will have to wait for Nix and the Broncos. The rookie still has the proper perspective, but knows this one hurts.

“Fortunately, we’ve got another part of the season. You’ve got to go out there and do it again. We found way to just almost beat ourselves tonight, we just had so many opportunities and didn’t capitalize,” Nix said.

Head coach Sean Payton made similar comments after the game, as Denver couldn’t seal the deal with a golden opportunity. Now, they’ll wait until next Saturday against the Bengals for a chance to clinch, unless they get a crazy amount of help this weekend.

Bo Nix had a decent night, throwing for 263 yards and two touchdowns. But it wasn’t enough, as the offense wasn’t able to keep its foot on the gas — and let an amazing chance slip away.