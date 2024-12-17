Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Broncos now have a very simple path to clinching a playoff berth

Dec 17, 2024, 1:28 PM | Updated: 1:51 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos control their own destiny for clinching a playoff berth.

And it could happen as soon as Thursday night against the Los Angeles Chargers.

If the Broncos win or tie against their AFC West rival, that’s it. They’re in the dance for the first time since 2015. In fact, if Denver wins any of its three remaining games against the Chargers, Bengals or Chiefs, they’re going to the postseason.

That’s what a 9-5 record will do this time of year, with the 10th win the key. Miami, Cincinnati and Indianapolis all have eight losses, so the best they can finish with is 9-8 marks.

Now, the Broncos could also clinch a berth this weekend even if they lose on Thursday, although they’d need a lot of help. The Dolphins would have to lose or tie to the 49ers, the Bengals would have to lose or tie to the Browns and the Colts would have to lose or tie to the Titans. All three of those happening isn’t likely, so it’s best for Denver to just take care of business in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, even if the Broncos lose their last three games (something no one wants to think about), they could still get in at 9-8. Although things would get a little complicated and it’s not a given. Denver Sports Senior Broncos writer Andrew Mason broke it down on social media.

The reality is Denver just needs to focus on the task at hand. If they can’t win once more, some might argue they don’t deserve to be in the playoffs.

In the meantime, the Broncos are now the No. 6 seed in the AFC. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers did them a huge favor by smoking the Chargers last weekend. Denver is even with the Ravens at 9-5, but Baltimore holds the tiebreaker because they won their head-to-head matchup earlier this season.

Getting to the No. 5 seed and playing the Houston Texans in the first round looks most ideal. Still, the Broncos need to keep winning and have the Ravens slip up to the Steelers, Texans or Browns in their remaining games.

Ultimately, Denver probably doesn’t want to be the No. 7 seed. That would likely mean a trip to Buffalo to face the juggernaut Bills in the wild card round. A victory over the Chargers would go a long way toward making sure that doesn’t happen.

The playoffs are right there for the Broncos. Now they just have to win (or tie) one more game this season. They’ll get their first shot about 48 hours from now.

Denver Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Broncos and Bo Nix get another national-TV date

When the Broncos face the Cincinnati Bengals, they'll play on national television, drawing an NFL Network Saturday spot.

2 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos Super Bowl...

Will Petersen

Why not us? The Broncos should be thinking Super Bowl this year

The Broncos are 9-3 over their last 12 and should be 10-2; with the playoffs all but assured, dreams can be raised to a Super Bowl level

10 hours ago

Broncos vs. Colts...

Andrew Mason

It had been 18 years since an NFL team won a game like the Broncos did

Teams just don't win games in the fashion that the Denver Broncos did against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

10 hours ago

Pat Surtain II contract...

Andrew Mason

Pat Surtain listed as a full practice participant on injury report

The Broncos got good news regarding their No. 1 cornerback, Pat Surtain, a day after he suffered an ankle sprain.

23 hours ago

Nik Bonitto...

Will Petersen

Nik Bonitto is doing something we haven’t seen since J.J. Watt

Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is doing something we haven't seen in a decade, and he's putting his name with the likes of J.J. Watt

1 day ago

Pat Surtain II...

Andrew Mason

Broncos continue to keep close eye on Pat Surtain after ankle injury

The Broncos will spend part of the short week monitoring the status of cornerback Pat Surtain II, who suffered an ankle injury late Sunday.

1 day ago

Broncos now have a very simple path to clinching a playoff berth