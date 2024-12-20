Sean Payton disappointed at huge Broncos loss with ‘a lot at stake’

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton knows his team blew a golden opportunity on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Broncos could’ve clinched their first playoff berth since 2015 with a win over the Chargers, but instead a second half meltdown saw them lose by a final score of 34-27.

Denver was up 24-13 in the middle of the third quarter, but fell apart. There’s simply no other way to slice it.

After the game you could tell Payton was irked at the collapse, knowing a huge chance slipped away.

“Look, a disappointing loss. It was disappointing because there was a lot at stake and we know that. We had a fast start, I was encouraged by that, and then uncharacteristically this season we didn’t finish or play nearly well enough in the second half,” Payton said.

The Broncos had several massive penalty calls go against them, including one at the end of the first half that led Los Angeles to kick the NFL’s first successful fair catch free kick since 1976.

It was a personal foul penalty by Tremon Smith on a punt return that allowed Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker to kick a 57-yard field goal with no pressure. Then, Denver linebacker Justin Strnad had another personal foul in the second half that kept L.A. on the field and turn a three-point drive into a six-point drive.

And with the Broncos up 24-19 late, several plays extended the Chargers drive. While fans on social media were upset with the refs, Payton wouldn’t blame them. He was unhappy with his own team — and said it’s been a problem all season.

“That obviously cost us. Personal foul. That final go-ahead drive, what were there three (penalties)? There were three penalties in that final drive. And look, it just keep continuing, so we’ve got to a better job coaching. It’s not like it’s new so it’ll cost you in games,” Payton said.

As for a potential message to the team after the heartbreaking loss, Payton wouldn’t go there. The Broncos still need just one more win to make the playoffs, and Payton says his group is aware of that.

“I’ll give you a message when we have a message, but right now, look, we’ve got to make the corrections in this game,” Payton said. “We’ve got to find a way to get the 10th win, we know that. But I wasn’t worried about messages after that game in the locker room.”

Everything is still in front of the Broncos. But what happened against the Chargers is going to sting for days and days. Sean Payton will need to have them better prepared on Saturday, Dec. 28 against the Bengals.