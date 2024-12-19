Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Jets owner wouldn’t trade for ex-Bronco Jeudy over Madden rating

Dec 19, 2024, 11:43 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos sent former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns this past spring.

Reportedly, Jeudy was almost a member of the New York Jets, until their owner Woody Johnson stepped in.

In a bombshell report published by The Athletic on Thursday that details the dysfunction of the Jets, there was a surprising Broncos twist. Johnson didn’t want the Jets trading for the wide receiver Jeudy because of his Madden rating. Seriously.

Here’s a look inside the article that’s going viral on social media. You may have to click on the tweet to read the whole thing.

That’s almost hard to believe, but also could help explain the disastrous state the Jets are in. Broncos GM George Paton felt like he had a deal nearly done, but it was nixed because Jeudy’s Madden rating wasn’t high enough. It’s a crazy sentence to even type.

Paton ultimately landed two picks from the Browns for Jeudy, one in the fifth-round and another in the sixth. It’d be interesting to know if New York’s offer was better, but because of Johnson doing his research off video games and not with his own scouting department, it was vetoed.

Jeudy’s having a bit of the last laugh on this. Yes, Cleveland stinks, but he passed the 1000-yard receiving mark for the first time in his career and torched the Broncos for 235 yards and a touchdown on Monday Night Football. Luckily, Denver still won the game thanks to some incredible defensive plays, scoring two TDs of their own.

Broncos Country is lucky to have a CEO / owner like Greg Penner who gets out the way and let’s people do their jobs. That isn’t the case with the Jets, and Jeudy is probably glad a Madden rating of all things reportedly kept him out of New York.

Denver Broncos

Broncos TE Adam Trautman...

Andrew Mason

The Broncos knew in OTAs this year could be different

Adam Trautman and the Broncos knew all the way back in May that things could finally be different this year.

16 hours ago

Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin...

Andrew Mason

McLaughlin, Moss ruled out by Broncos for Thursday

Jaleel McLaughin has been the Broncos' hottest hand in recent weeks, but they'll have to look elsewhere in Week 16.

20 hours ago

Bo Nix and Sean Payton Broncos awards...

Will Petersen

Broncos receive zero awards in early survey of GMs and execs

NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero polled "high-ranking executives from 27 NFL teams," but the Broncos didn't win any awards

21 hours ago

Marvin Mims, Jr....

Andrew Mason

Marvin Mims Jr. becomes sixth Bronco in 2024 with AFC weekly honor

Marvin Mims Jr. won AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, which comes as no surprise given the impact of his runbacks.

1 day ago

Riley Moss...

Andrew Mason

Riley Moss practices for the first time since MCL injury

Broncos cornerback Riley Moss was listed as having limited participation in practice Tuesday, a step forward as he works his way back.

2 days ago

Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix thinking about winning Super Bowl, not just one more victory

“We got three games to win three and go into the playoffs and win a Super Bowl," Broncos QB Bo Nix said on Tuesday, holding nothing back

2 days ago

Jets owner wouldn’t trade for ex-Bronco Jeudy over Madden rating