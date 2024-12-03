Sean Payton says ‘holy cow’ after Broncos’ wild win over Browns

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton wasn’t real chatty after his team’s wild Monday Night Football win over the Cleveland Browns.

And who could blame him? We all need a moment to catch our breath.

The Broncos beat the Browns 41-32 in an absolute thriller that the entire country got to witness.

In a game full of huge momentum swings, including two pick-sixes by the Broncos defense and a 93-yard touchdown pass from Bo Nix to Marvin Mims Jr., Payton said what we were all thinking after the contest.

“Holy cow. Some games go maybe in a direction you’re think they’re going to go. Obviously, that one went in a much different direction. We did enough, made enough plays in the end to win,” Payton said.

Clinging to a 34-32 lead in the final moments, Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian picked off Cleveland QB James Winston and returned it to the house to seal the victory. Denver linebacker Cody Barton added a third Winston interception with 44 seconds left to move the Broncos to 8-5 on the season.

“Obviously, when we go back and look at that tape, we’re going to look at a lot of things defensively we would’ve done differently. We have to. And yet, we had two interceptions for touchdowns (and) a third interception,” Payton said.

The Denver defense allowed a stunning 497 yards passing by Winston and former Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy caught nine passes for 235 yards. Still, the Broncos found a way to win thanks to timely plays and their march towards the playoffs for the first time since 2015 rolls on.

“I told them in the locker room, it wasn’t pretty, and yet in the end we did what we had to, especially late,” Payton said.

Next up for the Broncos is a much-needed bye week followed by a pivotal contest with the Colts on Dec. 15. And for Sean Payton, he’ll study this film over and over agin, but the most important thing is his team left the field with a crazy win.