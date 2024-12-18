Riley Moss practices for the first time since MCL injury

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Riley Moss took a step closer to his return on Tuesday, seeing limited practice work as the Denver Broncos held a walk-through session in advance of their Thursday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It marked the first practice-field work for Moss since he suffered an MCL injury in the second quarter of the Broncos’ Nov. 24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Moss stretched with his teammates last week, but was officially listed throughout the week with a “did not practice” designation, as he spent the actual practice session focused on rehab work.

The news was also good for cornerback Pat Surtain II, who was listed with a full practice workload for a second-straight day. The Broncos also gave him the “full” designation for the Monday practice report that served as an estimation of their on-field work, as they did not take the field Monday. Surtain suffered a mild ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over Indianapolis.

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin and defensive tackle D.J. Jones returned to practice after being listed as “DNP” on Monday’s report. Jones suffered a finger injury Sunday, while McLaughlin left the game early due to a quadriceps issue.

Only one Bronco did not practice Tuesday: defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

The practice session was a walk-through, taking place inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. But that didn’t mean the Broncos weren’t able to get plenty of work done.

“I think they did a great job in terms of lining our schedule up the way that it is today,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said after practice. “We did first and second down and then third down.

“… Honestly, sometimes it’s good to get the walkthrough reps in,” he added. “… You don’t take the same physical beating and you wind up getting your legs turned in a little bit faster.”

Meanwhile, the Chargers listed quarterback Justin Herbert as having limited practice for a second-straight day.