Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Riley Moss practices for the first time since MCL injury

Dec 17, 2024, 7:57 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Riley Moss took a step closer to his return on Tuesday, seeing limited practice work as the Denver Broncos held a walk-through session in advance of their Thursday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It marked the first practice-field work for Moss since he suffered an MCL injury in the second quarter of the Broncos’ Nov. 24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Moss stretched with his teammates last week, but was officially listed throughout the week with a “did not practice” designation, as he spent the actual practice session focused on rehab work.

The news was also good for cornerback Pat Surtain II, who was listed with a full practice workload for a second-straight day. The Broncos also gave him the “full” designation for the Monday practice report that served as an estimation of their on-field work, as they did not take the field Monday. Surtain suffered a mild ankle sprain during Sunday’s win over Indianapolis.

Running back Jaleel McLaughlin and defensive tackle D.J. Jones returned to practice after being listed as “DNP” on Monday’s report. Jones suffered a finger injury Sunday, while McLaughlin left the game early due to a quadriceps issue.

Only one Bronco did not practice Tuesday: defensive end John Franklin-Myers.

The practice session was a walk-through, taking place inside the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse. But that didn’t mean the Broncos weren’t able to get plenty of work done.

“I think they did a great job in terms of lining our schedule up the way that it is today,” right tackle Mike McGlinchey said after practice. “We did first and second down and then third down.

“… Honestly, sometimes it’s good to get the walkthrough reps in,” he added. “… You don’t take the same physical beating and you wind up getting your legs turned in a little bit faster.”

Meanwhile, the Chargers listed quarterback Justin Herbert as having limited practice for a second-straight day.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix thinking about winning Super Bowl, not just one more victory

“We got three games to win three and go into the playoffs and win a Super Bowl," Broncos QB Bo Nix said on Tuesday, holding nothing back

4 hours ago

Broncos fans SoFi Stadium...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton says Broncos fans will ‘travel well’ for big game in L.A.

Sean Payton was asked about the atmosphere at SoFi stadium, and told a story about Broncos fans when he was an analyst at Fox Sports in 2022

5 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos playoff berth...

Will Petersen

Broncos now have a very simple path to clinching a playoff berth

If the Broncos win or tie against their AFC West rival Chargers, that's it; Denver will clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015

6 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Broncos and Bo Nix get another national-TV date

When the Broncos face the Cincinnati Bengals, they'll play on national television, drawing an NFL Network Saturday spot.

8 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos Super Bowl...

Will Petersen

Why not us? The Broncos should be thinking Super Bowl this year

The Broncos are 9-3 over their last 12 and should be 10-2; with the playoffs all but assured, dreams can be raised to a Super Bowl level

16 hours ago

Broncos vs. Colts...

Andrew Mason

It had been 18 years since an NFL team won a game like the Broncos did

Teams just don't win games in the fashion that the Denver Broncos did against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

16 hours ago

Riley Moss practices for the first time since MCL injury