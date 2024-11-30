Riley Moss will not play for Broncos on Monday night

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Riley Moss was officially ruled out for the Denver Broncos’ Monday night game against the Cleveland Browns.

The second-year cornerback did not practice at all this week after suffering an MCL injury late in the first half of the Broncos’ 29-19 win at Las Vegas. He was the only Bronco on the 53-player roster who did not practice this week.

Veteran Levi Wallace is expected to step in for Moss, as he did last week.

“Levi stepped in and made big plays as well, too,” cornerback Pat Surtain II said. “So, I just think that goes to show how deep our defensive-back room is when we have trust and veteran guys like that stepping in.”

Added safety P.J. Locke: “Levi’s a pro, man. That’s something we don’t ever have to worry about. He knows the defense like the back of his hand. Obviously it sucks having Riley go down, but I think it’s just having that next-man-up mentality.

“And Levi is like just the epitome of that, how he come to work and he don’t complain.”

BEYOND RILEY MOSS …

The Broncos did not shut the door on the notion of wide receiver Josh Reynolds playing against Cleveland. After a full week of practice, the team listed Reynolds as questionable.

Denver must decide by Wednesday whether to activate Reynolds from injured reserve, as that marks the end of his 21-day practice ramp-up period.

Quarterback Bo Nix also had a second-consecutive day of full practice Saturday.

“I’m good to go, ready to roll,” Nix said Friday.