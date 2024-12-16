Close
DENVER BRONCOS

Pat Surtain listed as a full practice participant on injury report

Dec 16, 2024, 2:44 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

The news regarding cornerback Pat Surtain II could scarcely have been better for the Denver Broncos.

In a projected practice report reflecting player status if the team would have practiced Monday, the Broncos listed Surtain as a full participant just one day after he suffered what was reported by NFL Network as a “minor” ankle sprain late in Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Earlier in the day, Broncos coach Sean Payton declined to say much about the status of Surtain, who suffered the injury after intercepting Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in the fourth quarter.

Beyond Surtain, the news was mixed for the Broncos, who listed four players as not practicing: defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers (foot) and D.J. Jones (finger), running back Jaleel McLaughlin (quadriceps) and cornerback Riley Moss (MCL).

Moss has not played since the first half of the Nov. 24 game at Las Vegas.

Right guard Quinn Meinerz, who briefly departed Sunday’s game with a shoulder injury, was not listed at all. He returned in the fourth quarter after Alex Palczewski filled in for him.

In Southern California, the Broncos’ Thursday opponents, the Los Angeles Chargers, listed five players as not practicing on the simulated injury report: tight end Will Dislly (shoulder), cornerback Cam Hart (concussion), wide receiver Quentin Johnston (ankle), defensive back Elijah Golden (knee) and defensive lineman Otto Ogbonnia (pelvis).

Three other players — including quarterback Justin Herbert — were denoted as limited for Monday’s projected practice.

