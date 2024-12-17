Sean Payton says Broncos fans will ‘travel well’ for big game in L.A.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is expecting a big show from his team’s fans on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Broncos and Chargers have a pivotal AFC West showdown, with Denver trying to clinch a playoff berth and get a strangle-hold on at least the No. 6 seed in the conference.

On Tuesday, Payton was asked about the atmosphere at SoFi stadium, and told a story about when he was an analyst with Fox Sports in 2022.

“The very first time I was ever at this stadium… I think it was Sunday Night Football. Broncos, Chargers. It went into overtime if I’m not mistaken. And I couldn’t get over, two-thirds of the stadium were Denver fans. So, I know we’ll travel well Thursday going to L.A.,” Payton said.

It was actually a Monday Night Football game, but Payton was correct it went into overtime. That was during the dreaded Nathaniel Hackett era, and Denver fell 19-16. Still, Broncos Country showed out and impressed Payton.

He was then asked if he’ll prepare the offense like it’s pretty much a home. Considering the stadium is likely to be painted in orange, it might not be that intimidating when the Broncos have the football.

“You’ve just got to get a flavor for what it sounds like, and how loud is loud. But that’s a possibility,” Payton said.

This is Denver’s second Thursday night game of the season. They smacked the Saints in earlier this year by a final score of 33-10. Payton thinks that experience will help, but knows this is a much more challenging opponent.

“We’ve kind of been through it before. So much of it is the mental part of what we’re doing. Rest, recovery, all those things,” Payton said. “I think they know the schedule. We played pretty well, but it’s a different type of game,” Payton said.

Payton also confirmed the NFL asked the Broncos if they’d be okay with this contest getting flexed to Thursday night. It’s their second road game on a short week, so Denver had to approve.

Payton re-emphasized it was not only about the Broncos getting more rest before the Bengals game next weekend, but also taking Cincinnati out of the Thursday spot. They’ll now play the Browns on Sunday. It’s essentially the same answer he gave when the move was first announced several weeks ago.

Yes, it’s a short week, but Payton expects Broncos fans to show out. That could help get them over the finish line and secure another monster victory.