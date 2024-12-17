Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

DENVER BRONCOS

Sean Payton says Broncos fans will ‘travel well’ for big game in L.A.

Dec 17, 2024, 3:14 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is expecting a big show from his team’s fans on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The Broncos and Chargers have a pivotal AFC West showdown, with Denver trying to clinch a playoff berth and get a strangle-hold on at least the No. 6 seed in the conference.

On Tuesday, Payton was asked about the atmosphere at SoFi stadium, and told a story about when he was an analyst with Fox Sports in 2022.

“The very first time I was ever at this stadium… I think it was Sunday Night Football. Broncos, Chargers. It went into overtime if I’m not mistaken. And I couldn’t get over, two-thirds of the stadium were Denver fans. So, I know we’ll travel well Thursday going to L.A.,” Payton said.

It was actually a Monday Night Football game, but Payton was correct it went into overtime. That was during the dreaded Nathaniel Hackett era, and Denver fell 19-16. Still, Broncos Country showed out and impressed Payton.

He was then asked if he’ll prepare the offense like it’s pretty much a home. Considering the stadium is likely to be painted in orange, it might not be that intimidating when the Broncos have the football.

“You’ve just got to get a flavor for what it sounds like, and how loud is loud. But that’s a possibility,” Payton said.

This is Denver’s second Thursday night game of the season. They smacked the Saints in earlier this year by a final score of 33-10. Payton thinks that experience will help, but knows this is a much more challenging opponent.

“We’ve kind of been through it before. So much of it is the mental part of what we’re doing. Rest, recovery, all those things,” Payton said. “I think they know the schedule. We played pretty well, but it’s a different type of game,” Payton said.

Payton also confirmed the NFL asked the Broncos if they’d be okay with this contest getting flexed to Thursday night. It’s their second road game on a short week, so Denver had to approve.

Payton re-emphasized it was not only about the Broncos getting more rest before the Bengals game next weekend, but also taking Cincinnati out of the Thursday spot. They’ll now play the Browns on Sunday. It’s essentially the same answer he gave when the move was first announced several weeks ago.

Yes, it’s a short week, but Payton expects Broncos fans to show out. That could help get them over the finish line and secure another monster victory.

Denver Broncos

Bo Nix Broncos playoff berth...

Will Petersen

Broncos now have a very simple path to clinching a playoff berth

If the Broncos win or tie against their AFC West rival Chargers, that's it; Denver will clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2015

2 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Broncos and Bo Nix get another national-TV date

When the Broncos face the Cincinnati Bengals, they'll play on national television, drawing an NFL Network Saturday spot.

4 hours ago

Bo Nix Broncos Super Bowl...

Will Petersen

Why not us? The Broncos should be thinking Super Bowl this year

The Broncos are 9-3 over their last 12 and should be 10-2; with the playoffs all but assured, dreams can be raised to a Super Bowl level

11 hours ago

Broncos vs. Colts...

Andrew Mason

It had been 18 years since an NFL team won a game like the Broncos did

Teams just don't win games in the fashion that the Denver Broncos did against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

11 hours ago

Pat Surtain II contract...

Andrew Mason

Pat Surtain listed as a full practice participant on injury report

The Broncos got good news regarding their No. 1 cornerback, Pat Surtain, a day after he suffered an ankle sprain.

1 day ago

Nik Bonitto...

Will Petersen

Nik Bonitto is doing something we haven’t seen since J.J. Watt

Broncos outside linebacker Nik Bonitto is doing something we haven't seen in a decade, and he's putting his name with the likes of J.J. Watt

1 day ago

Sean Payton says Broncos fans will ‘travel well’ for big game in L.A.