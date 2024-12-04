Avs get another player in the 4 Nations Face-Off, joining three stars

The Avs have another player going to the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in February.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NHL revealed the full rosters for Team Finland and Team Sweden (with Team USA and Team Canada later in day). We already knew Mikko Rantanen would be representing Finland, and now Avalanche teammate Artturi Lehkonen will be joining him.

Rantanen was announced back in June, as well as Avalanche superstars Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar playing for Team Canada.

Colorado captain Gabriel Landeskog would’ve assuredly been on the Team Sweden roster if he were healthy, but Landeskog is still recovering from multiple knee surgeries and hasn’t played in an NHL game since June of 2022.

For Lehkonen, this was largely expected, but also a cool honor. He missed the Avalanche’s first 12 games of this year after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery, but has played in the last 14. He has five goals and five assists, good for 10 points in those contests.

The Avs acquired Lehkonen in the months leading up to their Stanley Cup run in 2022. He has 48 goals and 56 assists during his time with Colorado. Lehkonen also scored the series-winning goal in both the Western Conference Final and Stanley Cup Final that year.

The 4 Nations Face-Off will be played over a nine-day period from Feb. 12-20, 2025, a rare in-season tournament that will temporarily pause the NHL season.

And with MacKinnon, Makar, Rantanen and now Lehkonen all participating, you can bet Avalanche fans will be observing it closely.