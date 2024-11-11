Close
AVALANCHE

After some speculation, Avs leader Gabriel Landeskog back skating

Nov 11, 2024, 1:34 PM | Updated: 1:37 pm

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog was back skating at Ball Arena on Monday.

This is a very good sign, considering just last week it appeared like Landeskog had a bit of a setback in his recovery from cartilage replacement surgery in his right knee.

Eyebrows were raised when Avs head coach Jared Bednar told reporters Landeskog was starting to feel better in the gym after having some “time off the ice.” Folks worried what that meant for Landeskog’s future, and if he’d ever play in the NHL again.

Well Colorado’s leader is doing his best, and reporters shared videos of Landeskog on the ice as the Avalanche prepare for the Nashville Predators on Monday night. Landeskog worked on his own before the team did its morning skate.

After practice, Bednar told the media this was the first time Landeskog had been back on the ice since the last time he was out there. Translation? He hasn’t been skating on his own in private, this was the return after whatever setback happened.

It doesn’t mean a return to the lineup is imminent, but it does feel like things are trending in the right direction for the first time in a bit. There’s still no timeline on when he could come back for the Avalanche, but the possibility remains.

In the meantime, Artturi Lehkonen has been back for a couple of game, and the suspended Valeri Nichushkin should play on Friday against the Capitals. The Avs are getting healthier, and Gabriel Landeskog hopes to be part of the winning equation at some point this season.

