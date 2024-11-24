Prime takes blame for CU ‘smelling themselves, getting intoxicated’

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI—The Colorado Buffaloes were rolling as winners of four straight, as the whole college football nation brought their attention back to Boulder, and that may have gotten to Deion Sanders’ team.

Coach Prime diagnosed CU’s issues simply after the team’s 37-21 loss to Kansas—some players simply got way too high on their own supply. It’s that recipe that led to the Jayhawks ‘wanting it more’ as running back Devin Neal went off for nearly 300 all-purpose yards on a Buffs defense that never did get a stop.

“We start smelling ourselves a little bit. That’s what I just told our team,” Sanders said. “We got intoxicated with the success. We got intoxicated with the multitude of articles, and the assumption that we’re this, and the assumption that we’re that, and we did not play cu football, therefore we got our bus kick. It is what it is…They just wanted it more. We were smelling ourselves. They wanted it more. And that’s on me. I can’t let a team that I coach start feeling themselves. Can’t do it.”

The Buffaloes have exploded from one win pre-Prime to four wins in year one to a player in the College Football Playoff picture this season. But with a third loss, the hopes are likely dashed and the Big 12 conference is now in chaos whereas it was within CU’s grasp entering the day.

We controlled our own destiny and we fumbled it,” Prime said simply.

Colorado’s offense was mostly fine on the day, as Prime’s son Shedeur Sanders and star Travis Hunter did their thing. Truth is, it was the Buffaloes first beat down in quite some time and all three losses have a standout performance from a running back.

“Well, we tried to handle it in the meetings. Some folks you can’t put behind microphones, and you can’t give them podcasts. You can’t do that because they get intoxicated with the success, and you know who that is. ” Sanders explained further. “So you try your best to eliminate that, but they can’t stop reading the stuff about who we are, that that’s that’s a little tough. So you try to humble everything around you, including yourself…Attention is intoxicating to some people, right? We gotta, we gotta fix that. That’s on me. I gotta fix that.”

Colorado hosts Oklahoma State Friday morning, and they need a win plus some help—and maybe some nose plugs too.